AFC Notes: Bradley Chubb, Drake Maye, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins LB Bradley Chubb said that he is as excited as ever to get back on the field this year, given his injury history.

“Being around last year and trying to lead from the background is one thing, but when you’re actually going through the fire with guys and you’re actually putting the blood, the sweat and the tears in with the guys, it’s a little different,” Chubb said, via DolphinsWire.com.

“Someday, depending on what day you’re out there, you’ll probably see one, if not both,” Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel added, noting that LB Jaelan Phillips will also be making his return. “There will be a day or two where we’re going to have to back off that, but very happy with where they’re at and know that they’re as excited as ever.”

Jets

The Jets signed S Andre Cisco to a one-year, $8.5 million deal this offseason. He thinks New York could have the league’s best secondary with Sauce Gardner, Brandon Stephens, Tony Adams, and himself.

“I think we should set the bar in terms of what it looks like at a high level around the league,” Cisco said, via Caroline Hendershot of the team’s site. “I think guys should be able to look at this secondary, the play style, the effort, the smartness in terms of IQ and we should be able to set the bar high in this league. I’m excited to have this chance and it’s already felt really good and really natural.”

Cisco was raised in Long Island, making joining the Jets a homecoming moment for him.

“Obviously, the interest in coming back home, being part of something great with Aaron Glenn at the helm and his history of defense,” said Cisco. “The culture here starts in the building. So, just creating a good culture within meetings, really understanding our teammates, what kind of guys we got around us, coaches serving players and players serving coaches in terms of making it a whole puzzle and everybody being part of that.”

Jets HC Aaron Glenn said Cisco gives them a player who can create turnovers.

“Every guy has to have some type of characteristic that fits what we do and what we’re about, and Cisco does,” Glenn said. “Number one, he’s a really, really good person. He’s a really good football player and he’s a player that can get the ball back for you. You watch him how he operates with his teammates and you could tell that he’s a true team guy. I think that’s only going to get better once we continue to coach him and once he understands the dynamics of everything that we got going on. He’s doing a good job for us and I’m happy that we got him.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel is entering his first year with New England after being hired in January. When asked who will take the lead on developing QB Drake Maye between OC Josh McDaniels and himself, Vrabel responded that there will be some things he’ll help Maye with when needed.

“I think when I have something to say to Drake, I’ll say it, and I think when Josh wants to put plays in that can help him or explain what the read is, it’s going to be things that I’m not going to be as knowledgeable at when it relates to quarterbacks. But I think that there will be some other things where I can help him. We don’t have it scripted out; that’s kind of our job is to figure out what to say and when to say it,” Vrabel said, via the team’s site.