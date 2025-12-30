AFC Notes: Brandin Cooks, Drake Maye, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Veteran Bills WR Brandin Cooks continued to add to his unique career with a big game against the Eagles, even though Buffalo came up short.

“I just think the daily approach,” Cooks said postgame. “Every single day, going to work and knowing at some point it’s going to come. This team is a bunch of resilient guys. We never feel like we’re out of it, and you know things weren’t going our way early on as an offense, but we continued to fight and try to make it a game, but ultimately came up short.”

Bills HC Sean McDermott said postgame x-rays on QB Josh Allen ’s foot came back negative. (Joe Buscaglia)

said postgame x-rays on QB ’s foot came back negative. (Joe Buscaglia) McDermott said K Matt Prater “seems to be moving in the right direction” of being back this week against the Jets, but will know for sure as the week goes on. (Joe Buscaglia)

“seems to be moving in the right direction” of being back this week against the Jets, but will know for sure as the week goes on. (Joe Buscaglia) Bills WR Gabe Davis was fined $6,500 for use of the helmet, and DE A.J. Epenesa was fined $11,593 for taunting.

Jets

Jets HC Aaron Glenn said effort was not an issue during Sunday’s loss and they had a few schematic issues that need to be cleaned up: “Effort was not the issue with that game. I thought our guys played all the way to the very end. They did some things schematically that was challenging that we really have to take a look at.”

“I always talk about how we come out when we play with effort,” Glenn said, via the team website. “Today was probably the one time I feel like our effort wasn’t as good as I would want it to be. I didn’t think the effort was where it needs to be.”

“You saw our guys; they were running on and off the field the whole time,” Glenn added. “Man, it was nothing about them that they were throwing up the white flag and they were quitting. So, to me, that’s the one thing that I really wanted to look at and see how that was. Again, schematically were there some things that were challenging? Absolutely. But again, our guys did not quit. I mean, they were running to the ball. They were trying to defend the pass. They were doing all those things they need to do to try to win that game, and that was evident when you just go back and watch the game. And again, watching it twice that really showed up.”

Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC, the Jets were scheduled to work out RB Sincere McCormick on Tuesday morning, but his flight was cancelled.

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel gave QB Drake Maye his first game ball of the season, which commemorated the team having an undefeated record on the road.

“It was just a pretty special performance,” Vrabel said of Maye, via NFL.com. “It’s no secret how I feel about Drake. Again, that was a special game ball. That was one that I had constructed that had a lot of tape and paper, and I did arts and crafts on it. That was all our road wins on the ball that I had taped on there. So, he better bring it in here, and he better put it in the quarterback room because I put a lot of time and effort into that thing.”

“I’d said the night before, whoever was the player to gain, they got this special game ball,” Vrabel added. “So, it’s kind of fitting that Drake had the performance that he had. There were a lot of other really good performances and a lot of guys that helped us contribute, but certainly the day that he had and what he’s done so far for us. So, we’ll need a lot of those efforts from him to continue. You guys know that, and I anticipate that to happen.”