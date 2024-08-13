AFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, Amarius Mims, Deshaun Watson, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals
- Bengals HC Zac Taylor already planned to work OT Trent Brown into team drills today before the injury to first-round OT Amarius Mims. (Jay Morrison)
- Taylor also added S Daijahan Anthony has a nose fracture but he can play through it. (Morrison)
- Taylor on Mims’ status to start Week 1: “I wouldn’t take anything off the table.” (Morrison)
Browns
- Browns WR David Bell will miss a week or two with a quad injury suffered in their preseason opener, per HC Kevin Stefanski. (Scott Petrak)
- Stefanski added they plan to play QB Deshaun Watson in the preseason finale against Seattle. (Chris Easterling)
- Cleveland LB Jordan Hicks is week-to-week with an undisclosed injury which has held him out for more than a week. (Petrak)
Steelers
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says he’s heard the Steelers’ contract offer to 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk was in the same neighborhood of $28 million per year that some other notable receivers have signed for this offseason.
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Steelers worked out G Greg Eiland, G Bobby Evans, LS Jake McQuaide, and LS Antonio Ortiz.
- Pittsburgh first-round OT Troy Fautanu will be the team’s starting RT, per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
