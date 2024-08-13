AFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, Amarius Mims, Deshaun Watson, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Bengals

  • Bengals HC Zac Taylor already planned to work OT Trent Brown into team drills today before the injury to first-round OT Amarius Mims. (Jay Morrison)
  • Taylor also added S Daijahan Anthony has a nose fracture but he can play through it. (Morrison)
  • Taylor on Mims’ status to start Week 1: “I wouldn’t take anything off the table.” (Morrison)

Browns

  • Browns WR David Bell will miss a week or two with a quad injury suffered in their preseason opener, per HC Kevin Stefanski. (Scott Petrak)
  • Stefanski added they plan to play QB Deshaun Watson in the preseason finale against Seattle. (Chris Easterling)
  • Cleveland LB Jordan Hicks is week-to-week with an undisclosed injury which has held him out for more than a week. (Petrak)

Steelers

