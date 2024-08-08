AFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, Haason Reddick, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins OL Liam Eichenberg heads into a contract season with an undefined role. Eichenberg is willing to play anywhere to be on the field but he feels most comfortable at RG and C.

“Obviously, I can play left guard, have played it, can play tackle but I enjoy right guard and center the most,” Eichenberg said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “One hundred percent. I want to be out there. I said to Butch [Barry], ‘I don’t care where or what I’m playing. I just want to be out there.’ Butch is great, one of the best things to ever happen to me and this room.”

Jets

ESPN’s Rich Cimini talked to a few other agents to try and get a sense of how the Jets botched things with DE Haason Reddick . Both were surprised the Jets agreed to trade for Reddick without having the parameters of a contract down, though Cimini notes the Jets were clearly under the impression Reddick would play and not take things to the degree he has so far.

Cimini says it wasn't a secret Reddick wanted a raise to put his pay in line with the NFL's highest-paid pass rushers after recording more sacks than just about any other player the past few years.

The Jets did make Reddick an offer but Cimini notes it almost certainly included less guaranteed money than Reddick was seeking. The team viewed it as a good-faith gesture but a former NFC GM told Cimini: “They might have insulted him, too. Now he’s an angry camper.”

Cimini reiterates the Jets were under the impression Reddick would report to camp and play on his current deal, and he also points out Reddick could have scuttled a trade if that wasn’t the outcome he wanted by giving the Jets indications of his plans.

Cimini suspects the Jets don’t want to commit to anything long-term with Reddick until after the season, and adds there’s a sense in the agent community owner Woody Johnson wants to keep everything short-term in case he wipes the slate clean this offseason if the team fails to meet expectations.

The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt mentions OT Morgan Moses will be a clear upgrade for the team at right tackle, with first-round OT Olu Fashanu sticking at left tackle and Carter Warren as the swing tackle.

As for former Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen, Rosenblatt believes he has looked like a stud in camp and could be ready to contribute right away when the season rolls around.

, Rosenblatt believes he has looked like a stud in camp and could be ready to contribute right away when the season rolls around. Rosenblatt points to UDFA DE Eric Watts as someone who could make the 53-man roster.

Patriots

The New England Patriots had the parameters for a trade worked out for 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk and were offering him a contract in the range of $32 million but decided to back out once they got the vibe Aiyuk wasn’t interested.

“New England had the parameters of a trade in place. That wasn’t the issue,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said. “They weren’t getting a great vibe here. as they tried to conduct communication with Brandon Aiyuk and his agent. And the longer it went on, the worse they felt about it. And eventually they said, ‘What are we doing here? Let’s just focus in on the young receivers that we have.‘”

According to Aaron Wilson, the Patriots worked out the following players: TE Mason Fairchild , OL Hayden Gillum , TE Hunter Kampmoyer , WR Sage Surratt and OL Jack Wilson .

, OL , TE , WR and OL . New England HC Jerod Mayo had a “good conversation” with WR Kendrick Bourne Tuesday morning amidst rumors that he is involved in a proposed trade package for Aiyuk. (Mark Daniels)