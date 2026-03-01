AFC Notes: Brandon Beane, Draft Visits, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

After making the tough decision to move on from HC Sean McDermott, the Bills ended up promoting OC Joe Brady rather than hiring an external option. Buffalo GM Brandon Beane detailed their process to help them detach their relationship with certain candidates, such as Brady and former OC Brian Daboll.

“The way it all happened was Joe’s been in our building, Joe’s also interviewed the last couple seasons elsewhere,” Beane said, via SiriusXM NFL Radio. “He needs to be involved in this, but it doesn’t help him or it doesn’t hurt him. There’s natrually when an organization moves on from someone, people naturally say they want new blood from the outside. To me, it’s like, treat everyone the same. And so we started that interview process, let’s pretend Joe Brady was with the Green Bay Packers.”

Beane talked about what specifically he likes about Brady, and cited his overall vision for the defense and entire roster.

“The thing about Joe, you feel his energy, you feel his presence, he’s obviously very smart, relatable to people, but he had a vision… for our defense and our whole team, you could tell it was well thought out.”

“Ultimately, he earned it but it was not a foregone conclusion for sure.”

CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reports the Bills have hired Penn State assistant QB coach Trace McSorley.

Dolphins

Auburn DE Keldric Faulk had a formal Combine interview with the Dolphins. (David Furones)

had a formal Combine interview with the Dolphins. (David Furones) Miami DE Rueben Bain indicated he had a formal Combine interview with the Dolphins. (David Furones)

indicated he had a formal Combine interview with the Dolphins. (David Furones) Clemson DT Peter Woods had a formal Combine interview with the Jets, among 17 total teams. (Josina Anderson)

Patriots

SE Louisiana DT Kaleb Proctor had a formal Combine interview with the Patriots. (Tom Downey)

had a formal Combine interview with the Patriots. (Tom Downey) Texas A&M DT Tyler Onyedim had nine formal Combine interviews, including with the Patriots. (Tom Downey)

had nine formal Combine interviews, including with the Patriots. (Tom Downey) Auburn DE Keyron Crawford said he had a formal Combine meeting with the Patriots. (Tom Downey)

said he had a formal Combine meeting with the Patriots. (Tom Downey) Missouri DE Zion Young met formally with the Patriots at the Combine. (Mark Daniels)

met formally with the Patriots at the Combine. (Mark Daniels) Texas A&M DE Cashius Howell said he met with the Patriots. (Mark Daniels)