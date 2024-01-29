AFC Notes: Brandon Beane, Marquice Williams, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills GM Brandon Beane cautioned fans that due to limited cap space in 2024, it’s unlikely Buffalo will be a major player when it comes to offseason activity.

“I don’t think you’re going to see any splashes,” Beane said via the Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia. “Even if I found something that was exciting to me, I don’t think it would fit within our cap parameters. I think everyone needs to understand that we’re going to be shopping at some of those same stores we were shopping last year. We’re not going to be on Main Street of New York City or whatever all those high-end shopping centers are. It’s not feasible to where we’re at.”

Buscaglia talked to a number of the Bills’ pending free agents, including WR Gabriel Davis , DT DaQuan Jones , DE A.J. Epenesa , and DE Leonard Floyd . All of them will likely test free agency, per Buscaglia.

, DT , DE , and DE . All of them will likely test free agency, per Buscaglia. Jones and Epenesa said they hadn’t had any talks with the team yet, with Jones saying he’s excited for the chance to explore his market again. Floyd said money and the chance to compete for a Super Bowl would be his top priorities and he added he thought Buffalo would be a Super Bowl contender in 2024.

Based on how Beane answered questions at his press conference, Buscaglia thinks WR Stefon Diggs and DE Von Miller are likely in the team’s plans for 2024. He’s far less sure about CB Tre’Davious White , who’s coming off a torn Achilles.

and DE are likely in the team’s plans for 2024. He’s far less sure about CB , who’s coming off a torn Achilles. Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline says he’s been told Diggs does not plan to request a trade and is happy with his situation in Buffalo right now.

In his final projection of the 2024 compensatory picks, Over The Cap’s Nick Korte has the Bills getting a third-round pick for the loss of LB Tremaine Edmunds. Jets Connor Hughes reports that the Jets have requested to interview former Titans WR coach Rob Moore for the same role, despite still having current WR coach Zach Azzanni under contract. Patriots Aaron Wilson reports that the Patriots interviewed Falcons ST coordinator Marquice Williams for the position and offered him the job yet he declined and opted to return to Atlanta.