AFC Notes: Breece Hall, Joe Brady, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler notes there's some buzz around Bills OC Joe Brady

given how thin the pool of offensive coaches is this year, but it's not magma hot. He adds Brady will have a chance to earn a job if he interviews well, given how wide-open the coaching carousel is this year. Fowler adds that had the Bengals made a big change, Brady would have been high on the list there, given his history with QB Joe Burrow and WR Ja'Marr Chase.

and WR . Per the NFL Transactions wire, the Bills tried out three kickers, including Matt Gay, Younghoe Koo, and Matthew Wright.

and Buffalo also hosted K Maddux Trujillo for a visit.

for a visit. Bills K Matt Prater believes he will be ready for Sunday and is helping out Wright, whom the team recently added, in the meantime. Prater believes the cold weather was a factor in his quad stiffening up. (Fitzgerald)

Dolphins

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler says Packers executive Jon-Eric Sullivan

is believed to be a prominent candidate for the Dolphins' GM vacancy. He adds that as things stand, the people in Miami are not expecting a change with HC Mike McDaniel, who has support in important parts of the building. Fowler points out that three of the candidates interviewing for Miami's GM vacancy also have a history with McDaniel.

Jets

Jets GM Darren Mougey was asked if the team would retain RB Breece Hall even if it meant using the franchise tag, and commented that New York needs all of the good players they can get.

“Breece is a good player,” Mougey said, via Pro Football Talk. “I want as many good players back as we can. Like I mentioned, I met with probably 50 players yesterday, I met with Breece yesterday, had a lot of good conversations. So, we’ll go through this process and we’ll see how free agency unfolds, but we want to add good players.”

“I won’t get into hypotheticals and contracts, or anything like that, but we’ll exhaust all the different options and see where that ends up,” Mougey added.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the early sense is that things are status quo for the Jets’ coaching staff as far as HC Aaron Glenn and OC Tanner Engstrand are concerned. Fowler thinks New York will keep Engstrand while tweaking the staff around him, but notes the situation is fluid.