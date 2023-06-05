AFC Notes: Breece Hall, Von Miller, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills LB Von Miller is expecting to play in the season opener, less than 11 months removed from an ACL injury in his right knee.

“You know I love guarantees,” Miller told Channel 9NEWS in Denver. “It’s me. It’s Von. I love guarantees. I want to play. In 2013, I had [ACL] surgery in January and I played at the beginning of August in the preseason. So that put me around seven months, eight months.”

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel talked about the team’s decision to put a camera on QB Tua Tagovailoa‘s helmet during practices this offseason.

“It’s not anything earth-shattering, it’s a camera, but it does have audio, and I think some of the strong attributes of that technology are that you get to hear play calls, you can library those play calls for players to hear when they’re studying,” McDaniel said, via Pro Football Talk. “It’s a tool to help really drive home certain coaching points and just see what they’re seeing, to be on the same page as the player.”

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh is confident that RB Breece Hall will be ready to roll week one.

“I’m very optimistic on that one,” Saleh said, via NFL.com. “I don’t want to jinx it. (Knocks on wood) I mean, the kid’s already hitting over 22 (mph) on the GPS, so he looks frickin’ good.”

Hall added that he doesn’t know exactly when he’ll be ready.

“I’ll be ready when I’ll be ready,” Hall said. “Honestly, I hope I’m ready [by Week 1], but you never know. I’m just taking it a week at a time and letting my knee do what it does. Everybody — myself, the coaches, my teammates — everybody wants me to be ready for Week 1, but at the end of the day, you’ve got to come back when you feel like you’re ready., So until I feel like I’m ready, then I’ll just know.” Hall said that he’s seen glimpses of his old self during his rehabilitation process. “I’ve had glimpses in these past two weeks of me cutting and just running around where I’m starting to feel like my old self again,” Hall said. “At the end of the day, I feel like when I get back, I’ll still be me.” Saleh added that the team will bring Hall along slowly even though they’re confident he’ll be ready by training camp. “He looks good,” Saleh said. “Again, he’s one of those kids that we’ve had to kind of hold back from him because — it’s weird to say it, you don’t want to heal too fast on an ACL. You’ve got to be able to balance it out with strength. He looks strong. He looks powerful. He’s learning. I’m excited for him to get back on the field. I feel like he won’t need to be limited during training camp, even though we still will just to be conscientious and cautious with him, but he looks awesome.”