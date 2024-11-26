AFC Notes: Brian Callahan, C.J. Stroud, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars LB Ventrell Miller was fined $5,440.19 for unnecessary roughness (hit on a defenseless player) in Week 11.

was fined $5,440.19 for unnecessary roughness (hit on a defenseless player) in Week 11. Jaguars HC Doug Pederson announced QB Trevor Lawrence returned to practice on Monday from his non-throwing shoulder injury. (Mark Long)

Texans

Houston fell to the Titans in Week 12 following a two-interception performance from QB C.J. Stroud. After not having a season as dominant as his first year, Stroud admitted he’s not playing up to his expectations and will reflect on himself to improve.

“It’s no secret I haven’t been playing well for my standard,” Stroud said, via ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime. “Everybody has to look in the mirror and try to get things fixed. So that’s gotta be the plan for this week. Practicing. Getting better. Personally, I got to get better. As a team, we have to get better.”

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans believes the first step they need to take on offense is limiting self-inflicted wounds that kill drives.

“We have to create positive plays. Too many times, whether it’s run or pass, we have a negative play which just kills our drive,” Ryans said. “So first things first, how can we sustain positive plays and build drives? Too many drives were stalled out before we could even get started.”

Titans

The Titans upset the Texans on the road in Week 12, marking a high moment in a season of lows for Tennesseee. Titans HC Brian Callahan loved the grit and toughness his team showed throughout the game which resulted in a huge win.

“The coolest part of the whole game was how this team fought,” Callahan said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “Our guys did a nice job of not flinching, and keeping the blinders down. It was just great to see how our guys fought, and finally we have a chance to have something to show for it, and that’s what I’m most happy about.”

Tennessee DL Jeffery Simmons spoke on the locker room’s desire to get the win for owner Amy Adams-Strunk because of the franchise’s history in Houston.

“It feels good, not just for us, but for Miss Amy,” Simmons said. “Just to see her in this locker room with tears in her eyes, how much this means to her. That’s the reason why, especially myself, go out and give it my all. We had a mindset to let this game mean a little more, and play for our owner. This was for her.”