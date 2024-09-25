AFC Notes: Brian Callahan, Shad Khan, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said he’s still gotten unwavering support from owner Shad Khan following their 0-3 start to the season.

“We’ve had great conversations before and after football games,” Pederson said, via Garry Smits of Jacksonville.com. “Obviously those conversations are private. But he’s been very supportive … and continues to be supportive of what we’re doing.”

Pederson feels it’s an important time for their players to step up as leaders and they are past the need for inspiring speeches.

“Coaches need to coach and players need to play. If you want to be an elite football team it’s led from within. It’s led by the players. The speeches are done. The speeches are over. We don’t need any more rah-rah stuff. It’s just time to go play football. Fix the mistakes and do everything we can to play our best football this weekend.”

Pederson thinks they haven’t had any issues relaying play calls and communicating with Trevor Lawrence.

“It’s been great. From play-caller to quarterback … we haven’t had any issues whatsoever. I think sometimes the mistakes that people misinterpret when it comes to communication are play-to-play. It’s sometimes on the field. We make sure, I make sure that coach-to-player, whether it be in the game, on the sideline during the week … it’s got to be of the utmost importance. It’s imperative to having success right on game day and then we can fix the play-to-play or the in-play sort of communication issues that sometimes pop up.”

Per Demetrius Harvey, someone close to the Jaguars said the following about how owner Khan reacted to Monday’s loss: “Angrier than I have ever seen Shad, He is usually a reserved, kind gentleman. Not tonight.”

Pederson called LB Foyesade Olokun (foot) week-to-week and his status for Week 4 is in danger. (John Shipley)

(foot) week-to-week and his status for Week 4 is in danger. (John Shipley) Pederson added TE Evan Engram (hamstring) will be a close call Thursday while S Darnell Savage will be back. (Michael DiRocco)

Texans

Regarding the Texans’ offensive line committing eight penalties, HC DeMeco Ryans said they are going back to the drawing board to examine what they can do differently.

“We go to the drawing board, and we fix it,” Ryans said, via TexansWire. “We have to line up right up, which I know we can do. We have to line up right and we have to protect as best we can up front. We have to swarm up front, and we have to get the guys blocked.”

Titans

In Week 3, Titans OT Jaelyn Duncan replaced RT Nicholas Petit-Frere following a rough start to the season. Tennessee HC Brian Callahan cited consistency as Petit-Frere’s biggest weakness but wouldn’t name a starter.

“At the core of the game yesterday, Nic played well enough,” Callahan said. “But his three bad plays were real bad plays, and that’s sort of what the issue is, the consistency.”

Callahan was asked what their top priority is to start winning games.

“Not turn the ball over. That’s as clear as can be. We’re last in the league in turnover margin – we’re minus seven – and that doesn’t count the blocked punts.”

Callahan said that rookie OL JC Latham has played well at left tackle and OL Peter Skoronski has played “pretty good” at left guard. He believes the team’s offensive line problems are on the right side of the line. (Jim Wyatt)