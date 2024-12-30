AFC Notes: Brian Callahan, Shane Steichen, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

The Colts fell to the Giants in Week 17 to officially end their postseason hopes for 2024. Indianapolis HC Shane Steichen highlighted their disappointment and vowed to be better going forward.

“It was as disappointing as it gets,” Steichen said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “As the leader of a football team, shoot, I always say I’ve got to be better, we’ve all got to be better. That’s a group effort, everyone’s got to chip in and do their part, so stuff like that doesn’t happen.”

Steichen kept it brief when asked if he’s concerned about his job security.

“I control what I can control.”

Texans

Texans DE Derek Barnett was fined $11,176 for roughing the passer (blow to the head/neck) in Week 16.

Titans

The Titans fell to 3-13 after losing to the four-win Jaguars in Week 17, extending their losing streak to five games. Tennessee HC Brian Callahan talked about how draining the season has been with all the losses but is ready for an offseason to get them on the right track.

“They all feel terrible, to be honest,” Callahan said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “It sucks, it’s terrible. There is no joy in this process, there is no fun in this. I feel it every day when I walk into work. Nothing is enjoyable about this.

“But our job is to try and fix it and do whatever we can to fix whatever problems we have to fix, to add any players we have to add, and to make sure we have a better football team moving forward.”

Callahan said that RB Tyjae Spears was running the ball very well before leaving the game due to a concussion. (Jim Wyatt)