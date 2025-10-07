AFC Notes: Brian Callahan, Spencer Shrader, Cam Ward, Colts, Titans

Colts

Colts LS Luke Rhodes said it was hard to see K Spencer Shrader suffer a knee injury that will sideline him for the rest of the season.

“I just prayed for him at halftime,” Rhodes said, via the team’s website. “(I told him) to continue the mindset that he had coming in, now with attacking recovery. and just getting back to it. He’ll be okay. He’s a tough kid, got a good head, he’ll do what he needs to do to get healthy, and when he comes back it’ll be great.”

Rhodes added that it was hard to celebrate the dominant victory after they lost Shrader.

“It’s hard to celebrate because we lost our guy,” Rhodes said. “In the moment, you keep going. Now, we can reflect on it and just think about it for a day or two, and whoever we bring in, we’ll just have to really get up to speed and continue the momentum that Spencer started.”

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan commended the team for a big win that could help set the stage to get their season back on track.

“Obviously, just really exciting to get a win,” Callahan said, via PFT. “To show that kind of fight in a game where we had to claw our way back into it. It was everything that we needed to see from our football team, and we’d been waiting to see for a couple of weeks now, the ability to make the plays when it mattered to help us win the game. Those guys fought like crazy. It was superb effort all the way around. It was awesome to see just the resilience of the team, the fight that they showed. . . . I’m really proud of the team.”

Titans

Titans first-round QB Cam Ward generated some headlines for his blunt assessment of the state of things for Tennessee following the 0-4 start to the season. It prompted some teammates and HC Brian Callahan to gently address things with Ward behind the scenes about how he might have phrased things differently than “We ass.” However, after the Titans got their first win of the season, Ward was standing by the comments.