AFC Notes: Brian Daboll, Liam Coen, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen was asked about the possibility of losing DC Anthony Campanile and OC Grant Udinski to other jobs in the league, something he is familiar with when he was hired as Jacksonville’s head coach.

“It’s the frustrating part about success,” Coen said, via JagsWire.com. “It’s why it’s always such a challenge to reload in this business and continue to win. I think both of those guys are going to get multiple opportunities. It’s definitely something you want them to go through this process — I was fortunate enough to go through this process — and you don’t want to hold guys back. But, hey look, it’s my job to go find others too.”

Texans

Texans HC Demeco Ryans was non-committal regarding RB Joe Mixon‘s future with the team: “I don’t have the answer right now.” (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

Jonathan Jones says that Brian Daboll has come up as an option for offensive coordinator on new HC Robert Saleh ‘s staff in Tennessee.

has come up as an option for offensive coordinator on new HC ‘s staff in Tennessee. Jones adds that Daboll could be a head coaching candidate in Buffalo and will continue to take offensive coordinator interviews elsewhere in the meantime.