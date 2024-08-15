AFC Notes: Brian Thomas Jr, Treylon Burks, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts DC Gus Bradley called DT Adetomiwa Adebawore “one of the most improved” players on their defensive line.

“He’s probably, if you look at the D-line group, we’ve had conversations that he’s probably one of the most improved,” Bradley said, via ColtsWire.

Bradley said it’s common to see second-year players take a jump in their development, but credited Adebawore for the improvements he’s made.

“From where he was–you see that sometime in second-year players, where they get a better feel,” Bradley said. “Their offseason they may change a few things here and there, realizing after going through a season what they need to work on. But give credit to himself–he’s done a great job. And then the D-line coaching staff has really worked with him too. It’s been good. He’s been more consistent versus the run and the pass. So we’re pleased with where he’s at right now.”

Jaguars

Jaguars OC Press Taylor reflected on first-round WR Brian Thomas’ 41-yard contested catch in their first preseason game, saying it was the type of play that can build confidence for a rookie.

“I think that catch can go a long way,” Taylor said, via JaguarsWire. “You saw kind of the energy that [Thomas] had after the catch.”

Taylor said their entire team was excited to see Thomas make the play because he’s shown flashes in practice.

“Then the cool part was our sideline; everybody kind of erupted at that time and you saw the guys go wild for him, come on the field, give him high fives, all that type of deal,” Taylor said. “Because we’ve seen that partially, we see that skill set flash all the time, he makes plays here and there, he’s done it through spring, done it through camp, and guys are just excited for him.”

Taylor reiterated everyone’s belief in Thomas.

“Anytime a rookie comes in, puts his head down, works hard, guys can root for that,” Taylor said. “Everybody wants him to have success — like all of our guys — and so when a guy makes a play like that, it’s a good thing for him moving forward, but for everybody around him as well to see that and believe in him.”

Titans

Titans OL coach Bill Callahan said the coaching staff had no inkling that OL Saahdiq Charles was contemplating retirement and he was personally “taken aback.”

“No, not at all,” Callahan said via Jim Wyatt of the team’s site. “I was really kind of taken aback, personally. I didn’t know what happened or what occurred. I let (general manager) Ran (Carthon) handle that, but it came out of the blue. We were all—the players and coaches—really kind of surprised.”

Turron Davenport notes Titans WR Treylon Burks came up limp after a pass play in practice and couldn’t put pressure on his left leg.