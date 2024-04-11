AFC Notes: Brock Bowers, C.J. Mosley, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Arizona OT Jordan Morgan has several official 30 visits, including with the Bills. (Tony Pauline)

Southeast Missouri State WR Ryan Flournoy took an official visit with the Bills. (Jeremy Fowler)

Dolphins

When appearing on Lexus Sports Extra with Josh Moser, agent Drew Rosenhaus said there is no way Alabama OT JC Latham falls to the Dolphins at No. 21 overall.

“We should have a top-10 pick in J.C. Latham, the offensive lineman from Alabama,” Rosenhaus said. “Forget about it, Dolphins fans. Dolphins fans who are dreaming about J.C., he’s not making it all the way down to 21.”

Jets

When taking a look at the Jets’ depth chart, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic could see New York taking a quarterback on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft.

At the running back spot, Rosenblatt thinks it’s “mildly surprising” they didn’t sign a veteran option given there are still some solid options left. In the end, he expects GM Joe Douglas to explore the idea of taking a running back at some point in the 2024 NFL Draft but could turn to the free-agent market if they don’t find the right value.

Rosenblatt also expects the Jets to take a receiver in the draft and could take one in the first round given it's a talented class.

As for whether New York should take Georgia TE Brock Bowers at No. 10 if he’s available, Rosenblatt thinks it is “absolutely something they should consider,” but their interest in the position depends on how they feel about Jeremy Ruckert ’s potential.

Although Rosenblatt considers the Jets offensive line to be among the better groups in the league, he writes their "depth looks questionable at best right now" and they should fortify the backend.

Rosenblatt thinks New York should find a linebacker to develop as C.J. Mosley ‘s replacement at some point.

Rosenblatt could also see the Jets drafting a cornerback earlier than some expect given D.J. Reed and Michael Carter II are in the final year of their contracts.

Regarding the safety position, Rosenblatt views it as the defense's weakest spot and New York could identify a starting caliber player in the third or fourth round.

According to Ryan Fowler, Tulane QB Michael Pratt has an official visit with the Jets.

Arizona OT Jordan Morgan has several official 30 visits, including with the Jets. (Tony Pauline)