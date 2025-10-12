AFC Notes: Brock Bowers, Isiah Pacheco, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh thinks new OLB Odafe Oweh can play in Week 6: “He’s a lot like Khalil Mack . Direct rusher, but has speed, has depth, has ability to set the edge. Been a very good, productive young player, in the prime of his career.” (Kris Rhim)

thinks new OLB can play in Week 6: “He’s a lot like . Direct rusher, but has speed, has depth, has ability to set the edge. Been a very good, productive young player, in the prime of his career.” (Kris Rhim) Harbaugh was asked what to expect out of RBs Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal : “They both played well in the game, and I think their time to shine.” (Rhim)

and : “They both played well in the game, and I think their time to shine.” (Rhim) Oweh is looking forward to a new start in Los Angeles: “I have a little animosity on my back, but I know this is a good opportunity for me to show who I can be and what was not really able to be shown with the Ravens. I’m happy.” (Daniel Popper)

Chargers OC Greg Roman said they aren’t going to have a clear lead back between Haskins or Vidal heading into Week 6: “They’re gonna be big factors in the game, how it’s gonna unfold from step count standpoint … can go a bunch of different ways in that regard.” (Rhim)

said they aren’t going to have a clear lead back between Haskins or Vidal heading into Week 6: “They’re gonna be big factors in the game, how it’s gonna unfold from step count standpoint … can go a bunch of different ways in that regard.” (Rhim) Los Angeles DC Jesse Minter cited their depth at safety as a reason why they felt okay trading Alohi Gilman : “I do feel like that’s a position where we have depth, or otherwise it’s a move you might not be able to make.” (Popper)

cited their depth at safety as a reason why they felt okay trading : “I do feel like that’s a position where we have depth, or otherwise it’s a move you might not be able to make.” (Popper) Minter had good things to say about sixth-round S R.J. Mickens: “RJ probably knows the game plan as well as anybody every week, so I’m excited to see him get his shot.” (Popper)

Chiefs

Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco is maintaining a positive mentality despite the team’s slow start.

“You just build on the good, and you know, you learn from the bad, and that’s the mentality we get, and that’s what we’re carrying, and we’re excited for this week,” Pacheco said, via Chiefs Wire. “Together, we’re building something special here and together every week. See how tough we are, not pointing a finger. We’re building on each other, loving on each other, and we’re going to get going.”

Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster was fined $7,903 for a low block, and WR Hollywood Brown was fined $12,172 for smacking Jaguars CB Jourdan Lewis.

Raiders

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero says the Raiders don’t expect to get TE Brock Bowers back until after their bye in Week 8, giving him three weeks to rest and recover from his PCL injury.