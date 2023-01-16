AFC Notes: Broncos, Brandon Staley, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos
- Former Saints HC Sean Payton said he is interviewing with Broncos, Texans, and Panthers this week and believes that the potential compensation in exchange for his services will be a mid to late first-round pick. (Mike Nabors)
Chargers
- NFL Media’s Jim Trotter, who covered the team for 20 years, is the latest to express a common belief in NFL circles that Chargers ownership won’t dump HC Brandon Staley and go after former Saints HC Sean Payton.
- Trotter points out the draft pick and financial cost to acquire Payton would be huge, and the Chargers have just never been a team to lightly part with those assets.
- He adds the Chargers are a big believer in organizational checks and balances, and Payton would command a significant amount of power wherever he landed.
- While Staley isn’t popular right now, Trotter doesn’t think the organization has soured on him, though he does think there’s a good chance there are staffing changes elsewhere in the coaching department.
Raiders
- The Athletic’s Tashan Reed writes the top option for the Raiders at quarterback this season seems to be signing Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, who’s slated to be a free agent.
- Reed adds Raiders HC Josh McDaniels is familiar with 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo and Browns QB Jacoby Brissett, both of whom are also pending free agents.
- Should Las Vegas need to go with one of those options, Reed expects them to add a rookie in the draft, either in the first round with the No. 7 pick or a trade higher, or later on.
- Bringing back QB Jarrett Stidham is also something the Raiders want to do, per Reed.
