AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos’ recently acquired QB Teddy Bridgewater said he was “very excited” when he was traded to Denver and believes the offense has “great pieces” around him.

“I was very excited,” Bridgewater said, via Ben Swanson of the team’s official site. “New beginning, new opportunities, and just an opportunity just to come in. It’s a great football team, some great pieces here. And I think I have the opportunity to come in and fit right in with those guys.”

Bridgewater reiterated that he feels the Broncos have a very talented team and believes Denver provides him a “unique opportunity.”

“It’s a talented football team, and it has so many pieces,” Bridgewater said. “I’m just glad to be a part of what they’re doing around here and what we’re trying to build here. It’s a great, unique opportunity for me to come in and compete and lead at the same time. I’m just grateful for this opportunity.”

Broncos GM George Paton praised Bridgewater and described that the quarterback has a proven ability in improving the players around him.

“When you watch him on tape, the game is really easy for him,” Paton said. “He moves the team. He plays in rhythm. He makes the players around him better. We like the way he plays. He throws on time and the offense is in rhythm. That’s what we liked when we watched the tape.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes that for whatever it’s worth, there is real positive buzz on Broncos QB Drew Lock, who has spent a ton of time at the team facility, changed his workout regimen and has put himself in a position to potentially take a step forward.

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley said their offense’s “foundation” will be based on the Saints’ system under OC Joe Lombardi, who was New Orleans’ quarterbacks’ coach from 2016-2020.

“It’s an offense that I know the best because I’ve known it since Joe got to New Orleans,” Staley said, via Daniel Popper of The Athletic. “So the foundation of how we play will be that.”

Regarding the Chargers’ addition of QB Chase Daniel, Justin Herbert pointed out that Daniel is “an expert” in Lombardi’s system based on his time with the Saints.

“Chase is an expert in this offense,” Herbert said.

Herbert said he’s reached out to Drew Brees this offseason to learn how the recently retired quarterback “manages the game.”

“Just being able to talk to him and see how he manages the game, how he goes about everything,” Herbert said. “I’ve got a lot to learn, so it’s been really awesome.”

Herbert compared the Chargers’ offensive system to a mix of the 49ers and Saints.

“It’s kind of outside zone, inside zone, a lot of play-action stuff that the 49ers do,” Herbert said. “And then you get a lot of the Saints stuff that they bring in. It’s kind of been a big combination of those two so far.”

Staley added that the Chargers’ offense will be “most like New Orleans” and merge run, play-action, and run-pass-option elements from 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan, Packers HC Matt LaFleur, and Falcons HC Arthur Smith‘s offenses.

“That tree of Kyle, Sean, Matt, Arthur, that group of guys — they probably are more similar than different,” Staley said. “I think Kyle, where that system is unique is how they design the run game. But I think that from a grouping standpoint and how we play, who we play with, it will be most like New Orleans. And then those elements that you’re aware of at the other places, specifically with some of the run, play-action keeper, (run-pass-option) game, merging some of those elements too.”

Chiefs

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions the Chiefs have immediate plans for fifth-round TE Noah Gray in the No. 2 role.

in the No. 2 role. Steelers UDFA CB Shakur Brown picked Pittsburgh over an offer from the Chiefs. (Mark Kaboly)