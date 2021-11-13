AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

The Denver Broncos announced that OC Pat Shurmur is expected to miss Sunday’s game due to COVID-19 protocols with QB coach Mike Shula expected to assume his duties.

is expected to miss Sunday’s game due to COVID-19 protocols with QB coach expected to assume his duties. Shurmur on being sidelined: “We have been through so much adversity (with COVID-19) even traveling back to last year. It’s kind of nerve-wracking. We are doing our best to prevent stuff.” (Troy Renck)

Broncos’ HC Vic Fangio says that QB Drew Lock is expected to return from COVID-19 protocols on Monday. (Mike Klis)

says that QB is expected to return from COVID-19 protocols on Monday. (Mike Klis) The Broncos will be without starting LT Garett Bolles and starting RT Bobby Massie due to ankle injuries and will be replaced by Calvin Anderson and Cameron Fleming. (Pro Football Talk)

Chargers

Chargers’ HC Brandon Staley thinks that WR Mike Williams has room for improvement, but also adds a lot to the team’s offense with his presence.

“There were a couple of times where just the ball didn’t go his way when, hey, that design is for him,” Staley said, via Daniel Popper of The Athletic. “So it’s target share. But we want to make sure that Mike is involved in the game, and I think that his presence does so much for our offense, and you can’t minimize that.”

Nasir Adderley (ankle) will likely be a game-time decision Sunday, adding that there is a fifty percent chance that he plays. ( Staley told the media that starting S(ankle) will likely be a game-time decision Sunday, adding that there is a fifty percent chance that he plays. ( Jeff Miller

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said he’s going to continue taking shots down the field given it led to a lot of success throughout his career.

“I mean, I’m gonna take shots,” Mahomes said, via Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star. “The last few years I’ve taken those shots, and they’ve worked. I’ve taken those shots, and they haven’t worked (as well this season), and we’ve still been able to find ways to score points. Whenever I’ve got a guy with a chance to make a play downfield, I’m going to give him a chance to make a play.”

Chiefs’ HC Andy Reid reiterated that their offense must make throws downfield depending on the game situation.

“When given an opportunity, if it’s a situation where it’s equal or depending on the matchup, you take the shot,” Reid said. “You’re never going to get a shot unless you take a shot. That’s how we do it. If you don’t get it, then you go get it the next down. We’re one of the better second-down teams in football. Go get it then. That’s how we go.”

Mahomes believes their downfield passing attack helps open up routes underneath coverage.

“I think, just in general, even when we’re not connecting on them, it still tells that defense they have to back up, and it opens up stuff underneath,” Mahomes said. “Taking those shots during the game, even if they’re not connecting, it kind of puts a little bit of a fear into the defense to know they can’t start coming up; they can’t start jumping some of our routes. “So obviously it’s going to be nice when we complete one of these. We haven’t completed one in a couple of weeks here. But either way, taking those shots and having those opportunities at the right time and the right place will continue to open up the offense more and more.”