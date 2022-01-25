AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett is back in Denver on Monday for a second interview with the team. SI’s Albert Breer points out that Hackett is intriguing to Denver because of his connection to Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and is a key reason why he’s been connected to the job over the past few months.

If the team decides to go in a different direction and hire Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, or another candidate, Packers QB coach Luke Getsy is a name to watch for the team’s offensive coordinator position, also because of his connection to Rodgers.

ESPN’s Jeff Legwold doesn’t outright dismiss the idea of Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater, who’s set to be a free agent in March, coming back for another year if Denver can’t figure out anything better at the position.

Chargers

ESPN’s Shelley Smith notes Chargers WR Mike Williams is the biggest pending free agent decision for the team this offseason, with Los Angeles obviously hopeful of keeping the 27-year-old wideout after his breakout season.

She adds a franchise tag would come in at about $18 million for the 2022 season if the Chargers went that route.

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said he would be fine with the NFL choosing to change the overtime rules.

“I had a chance to talk with (Bills coach) Sean (McDermott) afterward,” Reid said, via NFL.com, “and that I’m sure is something they’re going to look at again, too. And I wouldn’t be opposed to it — it’s a hard thing. It was great for us last night, but is it great for the game which is the most important thing we should all be looking out for? To make things equal, it probably needs to be able to hit both offenses, both defenses.”

Per PFN’s Aaron Wilson, multiple league sources have indicated Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster would be interested in signing with the Chiefs this year in free agency. Smith-Schuster nearly signed with them last year before returning to Pittsburgh.

ESPN's Adam Teicher expects the Chiefs and S Tyrann Mathieu to work out a deal this offseason, as there's too much mutual interest from both sides in a reunion. The Chiefs will receive third-round comp picks in 2022 and 2023 since the Bears are hiring Ryan Poles as their new GM. (Sam McDowell)

to work out a deal this offseason, as there’s too much mutual interest from both sides in a reunion. The Chiefs will receive third-round comp picks in 2022 and 2023 since the Bears are hiring Ryan Poles as their new GM. (Sam McDowell)