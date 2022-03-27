AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos DE Randy Gregory is hoping that fellow pass-rusher Bradley Chubb can have a strong season when the two play together in 2022.

“I’ve been a big fan of Bradley since he came out of college,” Gregory said, via BroncosWire.com. “I’ve always told people that I’m a fan and a spectator before I’m a player. I’ve always been a big fan, a student of the game. I remember him coming out of college. I always watched guys coming out of college in my position. It’s kind of cool to see me being able to play opposite of him. I think really highly of him. We actually talked already and can’t wait to see him in person and get to work with him. Really think he’s a good player and he’s going to make a big splash for us this year, hopefully, with me also.”

Broncos GM George Paton on no longer having to face WR Tyreek Hill in the AFC West: “Until they trade the quarterback and head coach I’m not going to worry about that too much. He’s a great player. They still have a lot of good weapons. They have one of the best coaches and one of the best quarterbacks. They set the standard and we have a long way to go.” (Mike Klis)

on no longer having to face WR in the AFC West: “Until they trade the quarterback and head coach I’m not going to worry about that too much. He’s a great player. They still have a lot of good weapons. They have one of the best coaches and one of the best quarterbacks. They set the standard and we have a long way to go.” (Mike Klis) Paton was also asked if he had received praise for the QB Russell Wilson trade: “I don’t get out much. My family doesn’t praise me. The fact is we won 7 games. I’m a 7-10 GM. No one cares if you win the offseason. They only care if you win the regular season. We keep everything in perspective.’’ (Klis)

trade: “I don’t get out much. My family doesn’t praise me. The fact is we won 7 games. I’m a 7-10 GM. No one cares if you win the offseason. They only care if you win the regular season. We keep everything in perspective.’’ (Klis) Wilson will be working with HC Nathaniel Hackett to design the offense, with Hackett saying: “Once I get to know him, understand him, we’ll build it around him. So what is it going to be? It’s going to be what Russell likes to do.” (Mike Klis)

to design the offense, with Hackett saying: “Once I get to know him, understand him, we’ll build it around him. So what is it going to be? It’s going to be what Russell likes to do.” (Mike Klis) Mike Klis reports that Broncos will host Washington State OT Abraham Lucas for a top 30 visit.

Mike Kaye of Pro Football Network reports LSU CB Cordale Flott has scheduled top 30 visits with a handful of teams, including the Broncos.

has scheduled top 30 visits with a handful of teams, including the Broncos. Coastal Carolina RB Shermari Jones had a top 30 visit with the Broncos. (Klis)

Chargers

Fansided’s Matt Lombardo talked to coaches, scouts, and execs around the league about free agency, and some weighed in on new Chargers CB J.C. Jackson: “LA’s defense is now about as talented and dynamic as any we’ve seen before. With Swiss Army knife, Derwin James, star rookie Asante Samuel, and Nasir Adderley who hit his stride last year. Jackson is the immediate CB1 who can mentor Samuel Jr who will more than hold his own on the other side.”

Chiefs

New Chiefs RB Ronald Jones talked about what Kansas City’s pitch was to bring him on board when they already have former first-round RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the fold.

“I think they fit very well . . . Talking to coach Reid and EB, I think my skill set translates perfectly. I’m excited. . . . In Andy Reid’s system, everybody is gonna eat,” Jones said via Matt McMullen of the team’s website.

Fansided’s Matt Lombardo talked to coaches, scouts, and execs around the league about free agency, and some weighed in on new Chiefs WR J.J. Smith-Schuster : “Juju brings them size. He brings length and a playmaking ability running after the catch. Juju will be a big target in the red zone, along with Travis Kelce . It’s a good fit and he will make their offense more diverse.”

: “Juju brings them size. He brings length and a playmaking ability running after the catch. Juju will be a big target in the red zone, along with . It’s a good fit and he will make their offense more diverse.” Jordan Schultz reports that Kansas City is not done adding talent in the wide receiver room with the addition of WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling .

. Schultz has been told that Jahan Dotson , Treylon Burks , David Bell , and Christian Watson all have big fans inside the Kansas City building.

, , , and all have big fans inside the Kansas City building. Chiefs LB Elijah Lee‘s one-year deal is for the minimum $1.035 million base salary with $325,000 guaranteed. There’s also a $20,000 workout bonus. (Aaron Wilson)