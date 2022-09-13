AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett and RB Melvin Gordon spoke about their heartbreaking loss to the Seahawks, with some questionable coaching decisions, penalties and two fumbles inside the five-yard-line proving too much to overcome.

“Just to start off with it, when you’re 0-and-4 in the red zone, 12 penalties, two turnovers, it’s not a good deal,” Hackett said, via NFL.com. “Just got to be better in the red zone. That starts with me. Got to be sure we have a better plan and are able to get physical down there and score some touchdowns instead of field goals, or nothing at all.”

“We didn’t execute,” Hackett continued. “We had a false start. We had a walk-in touchdown and ended up having a false start, which is unacceptable. You can’t have penalties there. We had a couple of opportunities. They were there; we got to capitalize on them and we didn’t, and that’s what is frustrating in those situations. In the end, we got to score in the red zone. It’s that simple and that starts with me.”

“We definitely beat ourselves,” Gordon said after the game. “We got in the red zone multiple times. Couldn’t convert. Don’t mind going for it on fourth. We’re supposed to get the job done. We’re not worried. We’ll have our heads down for a couple of hours because we’re competitors and we hate losing. We know we shot ourselves in the foot. We know we’re the better team, but clearly, we made more mistakes than they did. In the National Football League, it doesn’t matter if you’re the better team or not. You make mistakes, you’re going to lose.”

The biggest takeaway from the game though was the failed 64-yard field goal, and Hackett’s decision to trust K Brandon McManus over putting the ball in star QB Russell Wilson‘s hands for a 4th-and-5. If it bothered Wilson, he didn’t let on afterward.

“Well, we got the best field goal kicker maybe in the game,” Wilson told reporters, via Pro Football Talk. “We said, ‘Where can you make it from tonight?’ and he said 46, left hash. I think we were on the 46. That was before the drive. We got it there; unfortunately didn’t go in. I think he has the leg for it for sure. Just went a little left I believe and just — I believe in Coach Hackett. I believe in what we’re doing. Believe in everything, and any time you can try to find a way to make a play on fourth and five, that’s great too. Also, I don’t think it was the wrong decision. I think he can make it. Obviously, in hindsight, he didn’t make it, but if we were in that situation again I wouldn’t doubt whatever he decided.”

Hackett on his decision to kick the field goal: “We were right on the line (of McManus’ range). Brandon gave it his best shot … obviously, I wish we would have gotten a lot closer, it put us in that weird spot because we were in that field goal range, we just made that decision and take our shot there.” (Jeff Legwold)

Chargers

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports Chargers Keenan Allen (hamstring) is unlikely to play Thursday night against the WR(hamstring) is unlikely to play Thursday night against the Chiefs , but the team feels the injury isn’t something that will keep him out long-term.

Chargers waived DB Tevaughn Campbell from injured reserve.

Chiefs