AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos



Broncos HC Sean Payton hopes to have addressed the team’s offensive line issues by bringing in RT Mike McGlinchey and LG Ben Powers. McGlinchey mentioned that Denver came in with such a great offer that he didn’t even take any others.

“I didn’t even really field another offer because Denver’s was so good right off the bat,” McGlinchey told Jeff Legwold ESPN. “They were direct. We’re going to have the best offer to get you. If you want it, it’s yours.’’

“They are smart, tough guys that we feel like are good football players,’’ Payton said of McGlinchey and Powers. “We felt like it was an area we need to address. I think you evaluate these players. You look at all the tape, then you look at the makeup and the intelligence. We felt like they were really good fits for what we wanted to do. There was a consistency that you saw, that you felt like you were getting each week. Health, make up — all of that gets factored in.’’

The Broncos hosted Oregon DT Jordon Riley for a top 30 visit. (Mike Klis)

Chargers

Chargers DT Sebastian Joseph-Day said their 31-30 loss to the Jaguars in the AFC Wild Card round still stings and he is using the game as motivation.

“It stings,” Joseph-Day said, via NFL.com. “I always try to use it as motivation. I look at it in this perspective — In 2020, when we (the Rams) had the number one defense with (then-Rams defensive coordinator) Brandon Staley, we lost in kind of that tough fashion to Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau.”

Joseph-Day thinks experiencing the playoffs was good for their team as they continue developing.

“So, I kind of look at it like that, you know? We got our taste of playoffs. We all got to experience it. The team was young. And also it was so new. It’s one thing when you have the team but really good players. But it’s also another thing putting it all together. I think that experience, we’ve got to put it all together, and we have another shot like 2020.”

Chiefs

Chiefs TE Jody Fortson feels like he has more to prove in Kansas City despite the team having a No.1 tight end and thinks he has done well when HC Andy Reid has looked his way.

“I’m going to show you why your belief is right,” Fortson said, via Tyler Dunne of Go Long. “I’m going to show you. At times, Coach Reid has shown me he trusts me a little. I feel like every time my number is called, I make a play. Hopefully, it grows. Hopefully, he gives me more trust.”