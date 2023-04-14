AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Chargers

ESPN’s Jordan Reid notes the consensus expectation is that the Chargers will draft an offensive skill position player with their first-round pick at No. 21 overall. Reid points out Chargers WR coach Chris Beatty was at Pittsburgh at the same time as USC WR Jordan Addison.

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid was asked about what ended up being a swap at left tackle between Orlando Brown Jr. and Jawaan Taylor. Kansas City declined to tag Brown for the second straight year and instead signed Taylor to a $20 million a year deal to convert from right tackle, where he played his first four seasons in Jacksonville, to the left side. Meanwhile Brown had to wait a little bit longer but eventually signed on with the Bengals to a deal for $16 million a year, albeit with $31 million upfront in a signing bonus. Reid thinks everyone ended up happy.

“I love Orlando and I’m happy for him,” Reid said via the Athletic’s Nate Taylor. “He got somewhat what he wanted. I’m also glad that Brett Veach was on top of his game and that we’re taken care of there (with Taylor). We feel very comfortable with that. I think that’ll be an easy fit. We should be able to hit the ground running and it’s the same offense, and he’s not going to have to learn a lot of the terminology.”