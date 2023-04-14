AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos
- ESPN’s Jordan Reid mentions the Broncos have been doing homework on their options at center to provide some competition for C Lloyd Cushenberry but without a pick until the third round, their options are a little limited.
- The Broncos hosted SMU WR Rashee Rice for a pre-draft visit, according to Josh Norris.
- According to Mike Klis, the Broncos hosted Auburn RB Tank Bigsby for an official top-30 visit.
- Matt Lombardo reports Denver also hosted Arkansas State OL Jordan Rhodes for a top-30 visit.
Chargers
- ESPN’s Jordan Reid notes the consensus expectation is that the Chargers will draft an offensive skill position player with their first-round pick at No. 21 overall. Reid points out Chargers WR coach Chris Beatty was at Pittsburgh at the same time as USC WR Jordan Addison.
Chiefs
Chiefs HC Andy Reid was asked about what ended up being a swap at left tackle between Orlando Brown Jr. and Jawaan Taylor. Kansas City declined to tag Brown for the second straight year and instead signed Taylor to a $20 million a year deal to convert from right tackle, where he played his first four seasons in Jacksonville, to the left side. Meanwhile Brown had to wait a little bit longer but eventually signed on with the Bengals to a deal for $16 million a year, albeit with $31 million upfront in a signing bonus. Reid thinks everyone ended up happy.
“I love Orlando and I’m happy for him,” Reid said via the Athletic’s Nate Taylor. “He got somewhat what he wanted. I’m also glad that Brett Veach was on top of his game and that we’re taken care of there (with Taylor). We feel very comfortable with that. I think that’ll be an easy fit. We should be able to hit the ground running and it’s the same offense, and he’s not going to have to learn a lot of the terminology.”
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!