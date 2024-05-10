Chargers Sign Six Draft Picks

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Friday that they’ve signed six draft picks to rookie contracts.

This leaves just three unsigned draft picks for the Chargers:

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Joe Alt OT 2 Ladd McConkey WR 3 Junior Colson LB Signed 4 Justin Eboigbe DT 5 Tarheeb Still CB Signed 5 Cam Hart CB Signed 6 Kimani Vidal RB Signed 7 Brenden Rice WR Signed 7 Cornelius Johnson WR Signed

Colson, 21, was a three-year starter at Michigan and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2023 and 2022.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Chiefs LB Willie Gay.

During his three-year college career, Colson appeared in 43 games and recorded 257 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and five pass defenses.