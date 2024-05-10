Chargers Sign Six Draft Picks

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Friday that they’ve signed six draft picks to rookie contracts.
This leaves just three unsigned draft picks for the Chargers:
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Joe Alt
|OT
|2
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|3
|Junior Colson
|LB
|Signed
|4
|Justin Eboigbe
|DT
|5
|Tarheeb Still
|CB
|Signed
|5
|Cam Hart
|CB
|Signed
|6
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|Signed
|7
|Brenden Rice
|WR
|Signed
|7
|Cornelius Johnson
|WR
|Signed
Colson, 21, was a three-year starter at Michigan and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2023 and 2022.
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Chiefs LB Willie Gay.
During his three-year college career, Colson appeared in 43 games and recorded 257 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and five pass defenses.
