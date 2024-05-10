Chargers Sign Six Draft Picks

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Friday that they’ve signed six draft picks to rookie contracts. 

This leaves just three unsigned draft picks for the Chargers:

Round Player Pos. Note
1 Joe Alt OT  
2 Ladd McConkey WR  
3 Junior Colson LB Signed
4 Justin Eboigbe DT  
5 Tarheeb Still CB Signed
5 Cam Hart CB Signed
6 Kimani Vidal RB Signed
7 Brenden Rice WR Signed
7 Cornelius Johnson WR Signed

 

Colson, 21, was a three-year starter at Michigan and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2023 and 2022. 

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Chiefs LB Willie Gay.

During his three-year college career, Colson appeared in 43 games and recorded 257 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and five pass defenses.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply