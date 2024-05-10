Broncos Officially Sign 13 UDFAs

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Denver Broncos announced they officially signed 13 undrafted free agents on Friday. 

The full list includes:

  1. Purdue S Cam Allen
  2. Memphis OLB Jaylon Allen
  3. Fresno State ILB Levelle Bailey
  4. Nebraska S Omar Brown
  5. Texas A&M P Nik Constantinou
  6. Wyoming T Frank Crum
  7. Georgia Tech TE Dylan Leonard
  8. UTSA DT Brandon Matterson
  9. SMU NT Jordan Miller
  10. Air Force ILB Alec Mock
  11. Washington State WR Lincoln Victor
  12. Memphis RB Blake Watson
  13. Utah TE Thomas Yassmin

Brown, 23, was a one-year starter at Nebraska after transferring from Iowa State as a junior. He earned an honorable mention for All-Big Ten honors in 2023. 

During his college career, Brown appeared in 53 games and recorded 180 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, nine interceptions, three forced fumbles, and 24 pass defenses. 

