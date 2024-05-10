Broncos Officially Sign 13 UDFAs

The Denver Broncos announced they officially signed 13 undrafted free agents on Friday.
We've signed 13 college free agents.
📰 » https://t.co/EzhYDtgL3w pic.twitter.com/Mxkru9LdiG
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 10, 2024
The full list includes:
- Purdue S Cam Allen
- Memphis OLB Jaylon Allen
- Fresno State ILB Levelle Bailey
- Nebraska S Omar Brown
- Texas A&M P Nik Constantinou
- Wyoming T Frank Crum
- Georgia Tech TE Dylan Leonard
- UTSA DT Brandon Matterson
- SMU NT Jordan Miller
- Air Force ILB Alec Mock
- Washington State WR Lincoln Victor
- Memphis RB Blake Watson
- Utah TE Thomas Yassmin
Brown, 23, was a one-year starter at Nebraska after transferring from Iowa State as a junior. He earned an honorable mention for All-Big Ten honors in 2023.
During his college career, Brown appeared in 53 games and recorded 180 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, nine interceptions, three forced fumbles, and 24 pass defenses.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!