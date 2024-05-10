Broncos Officially Sign 13 UDFAs

The Denver Broncos announced they officially signed 13 undrafted free agents on Friday.

The full list includes:

Brown, 23, was a one-year starter at Nebraska after transferring from Iowa State as a junior. He earned an honorable mention for All-Big Ten honors in 2023.

During his college career, Brown appeared in 53 games and recorded 180 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, nine interceptions, three forced fumbles, and 24 pass defenses.