AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes

Broncos

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler expect the Broncos to solidify a list of finalists soon, and for that to include former Saints HC Sean Payton . They add some of the other candidates Denver has interviewed believe Payton is the top candidate.

Meanwhile, Graziano and Fowler continue to hear the Broncos want to commit to a thorough search process, which means Cowboys DC Dan Quinn remains in the mix and former Stanford HC David Shaw shouldn't be discounted either.

They also mention that if DC Ejiro Evero doesn't land a head coaching job elsewhere, he'd be a prime candidate to be retained on the staff for whoever gets the job and would likely be a hot candidate again next year.

KUSA's Mike Klis says his understanding is that Payton and the team have stayed in touch and there was some preliminary discussion of a second interview. However, it hasn't been scheduled yet.

He adds Payton has been in the top group of candidates but it’s unclear if he’s the No. 1 choice for Denver. Hiring him is still an option but maybe not the most likely, Klis notes.

Klis mentions the Broncos have stayed in touch with former Lions HC Jim Caldwell but he’s been out of the league for a while at this point which works against him even though he’s among the more experienced candidates.

Broncos offensive assistant Zack Grossi will participate as the tight ends coach for the National team at the 2023 Senior Bowl.

Chargers

Chargers GM Tom Telesco understands that he’s not “entitled” to his role as general manager and must prove that he can build a successful roster. In the end, Telesco likes their roster and expects to add offensive players this offseason.

“I’m entitled to nothing, and I don’t take my job for granted, at all,” Telesco said, via ChargersWire. “There are some positives here. Understand that I’m not sitting up here saying that I deserve anything, that’s just the way that it is. I like where our roster is headed. I love the coaching staff, and we’re going to add to that coaching staff coming up, certainly on the offensive side of the ball.”

Telesco thinks it’s an “exciting time” for their organization.

“Seeing the passion right now, and even meeting some of the fans in Jacksonville that traveled to the game, it’s an exciting time here. But, like I said, I’m not entitled to anything. I work really hard at what I do. I put all of my time, effort and energy into this job, because if you don’t, you can’t compete at this level. I’ve had great support from the Spanos Family, and it has been like that since the day that I arrived.”

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the expectation is that Chargers QB Justin Herbert will reset the quarterback market on his next deal, which is currently paced by Packers QB Aaron Rodgers at $50 million a year.

Chiefs

Over The Cap’s Nick Korte released his compensatory pick projections, which historically have been incredibly accurate, even more than the official NFL release at times. He projects the Chiefs to receive two sixths and a seventh-round pick for the loss of WR Byron Pringle , DT Jarran Reed and CB Mike Hughes .

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said he is "doing good" after suffering a high-ankle sprain and that he feels the injury is comparable to when he played through an ankle injury in 2019. (Matt Derrick)

said he is “doing good” after suffering a high-ankle sprain and that he feels the injury is comparable to when he played through an ankle injury in 2019. (Matt Derrick) Mahomes added that the toe injury he played through in 2020 was the “worst injury” he’s played through.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said he may have to hold back Mahomes in practice this week: “I might have to pull him back a little.” (Nate Taylor)

said he may have to hold back Mahomes in practice this week: “I might have to pull him back a little.” (Nate Taylor) Reid added their entire roster is set to practice on Wednesday: “No injuries to talk about, everybody’s going to practice today.” (Derrick)

Reid also said RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) and TE Jody Fortson (Achilles) could return this week but Fortson has the “better chance” to play. (Derrick)

(ankle) and TE (Achilles) could return this week but Fortson has the “better chance” to play. (Derrick) Kansas City listed Mahomes as a full participant in practice on Wednesday, just four days after his initial injury.