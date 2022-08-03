AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos WR Kendall Hinton is dealing with a knee issue and the team is being cautious with him. (Troy Renck)

Chargers

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper notes Chargers sixth-round CB Ja’Sir Taylor has had a good training camp so far and could be putting himself in contention for a roster spot.

Chiefs

Chiefs DE Frank Clark is excited to be playing across from veteran DE Carlos Dunlap.

“I know Carlos has 96 career sacks,” Clark said, via Charles Goldman of USAToday.com. “That’s a hell of a number. I’m ecstatic about him coming in, what he’s going to be able to bring to this team, his veteran skills, the knowledge.”

Dunlap’s deal is for one year and $3 million, all guaranteed. Of that sum, $1.88 million is a signing bonus and $1.12 million is base salary. (Over The Cap)

Raiders

Raiders OL Lester Cotton has emerged as a favorite to start at right guard for the team and spoke about his journey so far.

“I had to get out of my own way,” Cotton said, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “And see myself for who I was as a person and as a player. I had to complete the circle — I was doing everything I could on the field and in the meeting room, but I wasn’t doing it on the nutrition side. I had to take time out and really dial in, and the nutritionists here and the coaching staff helped me the whole way.”

Cotton won an award for his hard work in the weight room and even drew praise from new HC Josh McDaniels.

“It was like winning the Super Bowl to me,” Cotton said. “Everybody knows I went through some tough times and I had to grow up and mature. All the (strength and conditioning coaches) kept me going forward, even when I wasn’t here. They were still checking in, making sure I was doing what I had to do so that when my shot came, I would be prepared and ready.”

“Lester has just come in and put his head down,” McDaniels said. “The Lester Cotton that I know from this offseason and now going into training camp, he just works hard. He’s been in condition. He’s gotten stronger. He did a tremendous job in our offseason program. He’s been vocal. He’s led by example and with his voice. He’s brought others along with him. He’s earning the opportunities that he’s getting, and again we’ll see where that goes.”

The Raiders worked out LB Justin Hilliard this week. (Aaron Wilson)