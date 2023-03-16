AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- Jordan Schultz reports the Broncos were aggressively pursuing WR Allen Lazard prior to his decision to sign with the Jets, which is interesting considering the persistent rumors of them possibly trading a receiver.
- Georgia CB Kelee Ringo met with the Broncos before Georgia’s pro day. (Ryan Fowler)
Chargers
- Chargers LB Eric Kendricks‘ two-year, $13.25 million deal includes a $5.5 million signing bonus, a guaranteed salary of $1.25 million in 2023, and a non-guaranteed $5 million in 2024. He’s owed a $1.5 million roster bonus in 2024. (Aaron Wilson)
- Michigan DE Mike Morris had a formal meeting with Chargers at the NFL Combine, per Justin Melo.
Chiefs
- Aaron Wilson says the Texans and Chiefs had conversations about a trade for LT Laremy Tunsil but it’s not clear if any deal will get done.
- He’s not positive Kansas City is out of it even after giving OT Jawaan Taylor a ton of money, noting they’ve been doing personal homework on Tunsil and asking around about him in the past few days.
- Taylor feels he’s capable of playing left tackle and said Orlando Brown‘s success in Kansas City’ influenced his decision to sign there: “I feel I’m definitely able to make the switch pretty seamless,” per Nate Taylor.
- Taylor said playing under HC Andy Reid and alongside players like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce was a big influence in his decision to sign with Kansas City, via Matt Derrick.
Raiders
- Jeff Howe reports the Raiders were one of the teams that contacted the Bears about the first overall pick before they traded it to the Panthers, adding the negotiations never reached a serious level.
- Raiders LB Robert Spillane said he was told he’ll have an opportunity to have the green dot on gamedays and thinks he’s prepared himself a full season: “[I’ll have an] opportunity to be a green dot and a leader… I’ve built my body to withstand an NFL season,” per Paul Gutierrez.
- Raiders FB Jakob Johnson‘s one-year, $1.625 million deal includes a $275,000 signing bonus, a salary of $1.08 million, a $100,000 workout bonus, and $10,000 in per-game roster bonuses, via Aaron Wilson.
- Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan has a top 30 visit scheduled with the Raiders. (Justin Melo)
- Georgia CB Kelee Ringo has a top 30 visit scheduled with the Las Vegas Raiders. (Ryan Fowler)
