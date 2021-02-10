AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

If the Broncos can’t land a clear upgrade for QB Drew Lock via trade, Denver 7’s Troy Renck expects them to explore the veteran market in free agency for competition, including Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky , Cowboys QB Andy Dalton and Colts QB Jacoby Brissett .

Renck writes the Broncos need to add three cornerbacks this offseason and at least two of them need to be starters.

He adds the Broncos also need more speed and play-making ability at linebacker, as Josey Jewell is just a two-down player and Alexander Johnson didn’t have as much of an impact in coverage as hoped.

Renck highlights Vikings LB Eric Wilson as someone who could make sense given new GM George Paton's familiarity with him. Denver could also make a big swing for Bills LB Matt Milano, who will probably cost top-dollar on the market.

Chargers

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper notes the Chargers let OLB Jeremiah Attaochu go in part because they were switching schemes. But now they’re moving back to a 3-4 and Attaochu is available, so he could make sense as a low-cost addition.

On the subject of former players who could be available, Popper says the Chargers were happy to see CB Jason Verrett have a big year with the 49ers. But he adds a reunion is unlikely.

Chargers senior analyst George Stewart, who was previously the ST coordinator before being reassigned this past season, has been removed from the team website. (Popper)

Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs announced that they have placed OLBs coach Britt Reid on administrative leave following last week’s multi-car accident which left a five-year-old girl in critical condition.

“We remain in the process of gathering information on the incident, and we will continue to assist local authorities as requested. Our focus remains on Ariel Young and her family. We have reached out to the family to offer our support and resources to them during this difficult time, and we will continue to pray for her recovery.”

Adam Schefter confirms that Reid was placed on leave through the duration of his contract, which has since expired, and is no longer employed by Kansas City.

According to Ian Rapoport, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ‘ toe issue is considered a “significant injury” that he’s been dealing with throughout the past “several weeks” before Super Bowl 55.

Rapoport mentions that Mahomes' turf toe injury is essentially considered a "torn plantar plate" and is scheduled to undergo surgery this week.

Mahomes is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2021 season but he is not expected to perform football activities over the next “several months.”

Raiders