AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- Per Mike Klis of 9News, the Broncos would like to restructure LB Von Miller’s contract to reduce his $18 million salary and $22.225 million cap hit in 2021.
- Miller has one year remaining on his six-year, $114.5 million contract. The Broncos have until March 16 to exercise an option that would fully guarantee $7 million of Miller’s remaining salary.
- Klis writes that it is unlikely that Miller would agree to a pay cut, especially after seeing DE J.J. Watt sign for $14 per year with the Cardinals. Miller would likely command a higher annual salary than Watt if he hits free agency.
- According to Klis, Miller will be in Denver this week for a medical check.
- If Miller does move on to another team, Klis believes that the Broncos could target edge rushers such as Shaquil Barrett, Aldon Smith, Carl Lawson, Yannick Ngakoue, Hassan Reddick, Jordan Jenkins and Leonard Floyd in free agency.
- Denver 7’s Troy Renck lists Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky, Cowboys QB Andy Dalton and Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick as some potential veteran options who the Broncos could sign to compete with QB Drew Lock.
- At cornerback, Renck highlights Steelers CB Mike Hilton as a potentially affordable target for the Broncos who could take over at slot corner.
- Renck also mentions Vikings LB Eric Wilson as someone with some coverage ability who Denver could bring in. New Broncos GM George Paton knows Wilson well from their time together with the Vikings.
Chargers
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes that Chargers G Trai Turner should still have some value given he’s 27 despite dealing with injuries in 2020 but his high base salary is warding off potential bidders in trade talks.
Chiefs
- Nate Taylor of The Athletic writes that the Chiefs may find themselves in the market for a starting center, guard and left tackle this offseason. Adding depth to the offensive line is an obvious priority for Kansas City, due to injuries to Mitchell Schwartz, and Eric Fisher.
- According to Taylor, CB Bashaud Breeland is reportedly seeking a multi-year contract with another contending team. Taylor suggests Michael Davis or Ronald Darby as potential Breeland replacements for Kansas City.
- Taylor mentions that the Chiefs could be in the market for a mid-tier free agent receiver like Corey Davis, Curtis Samuel or Nelson Agholor.
Raiders
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer doesn’t think the Raiders will cut RT Trent Brown but if they can get something back for him, he thinks they would be willing to move him.
- The Athletic’s Tashan Reed writes the Raiders’ No. 1 need is an elite pass rusher to help juice their defensive line. Current starters Maxx Crosby and Clelin Ferrell aren’t quite up to that task, as Reed says Ferrell would be best suited to moving inside to defensive tackle on pass-rushing downs and Crosby could also thrive more as a situational pass rusher.
- Reed also thinks the Raiders could use an upgrade at free safety from Jeff Heath who can help cover for strong safety Johnathan Abrams‘ coverage deficiencies.
- Some options for the Raiders to bolster their depth at defensive tackle include Colts DL Denico Autry, Browns DT Larry Ogunjobi and Buccaneers DT Ndamukong Suh, per Reed.
Some options for the Raiders to bolster their depth at defensive tackle include Colts DL Denico Autry, Browns DT Larry Ogunjobi and Buccaneers DT Ndamukong Suh, per Reed.