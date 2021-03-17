AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- Ryan O’Halloran of The Denver Post reports that the Broncos were not engaged in talks with QB Andy Dalton before he agreed to sign with the Bears on Tuesday.
- Mike Klis reports that the Broncos were in on LB Leonard Floyd before he decided to remain with the Los Angeles Rams for 2021.
- The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider writes that if the Broncos don’t bring back S Kareem Jackson on a lower salary, he expects Denver to make addressing the position a priority in the draft.
- DL Shelby Harris‘ three-year, $27 million contract with the Broncos includes a $9 million signing bonus, $15 million guaranteed, and up to $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses in 2022 and 2023. (Aaron Wilson)
Chargers
- ESPN’s Tim McManus says the Chargers make a lot of sense as a trade destination for Eagles TE Zach Ertz as they need a replacement for Hunter Henry and Ertz actually hails from California.
- The Athletic’s Daniel Popper also writes that Ertz makes sense for the Chargers if they’re willing to meet the Eagles’ asking price.
- If not, some free-agent options include former Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph and Saints TE Jared Cook, per Popper.
- Popper also highlights Browns TE David Njoku as someone Cleveland might part with for Los Angeles’ third-round comp pick. The Buccaneers also could look to trade either TE O.J. Howard or Cameron Brate.
- Popper mentions that the Chargers could dip into the wide receiver market given that it seems to be more bearish than many anticipated.
- Chargers’ new G Matt Feiler‘s three-year, $21 million deal includes a $6 million signing bonus, a guaranteed $3 million base salary in 2021 to go along with a $5.5 million 2022 salary that is guaranteed for injury. He’ll also earn a non-guaranteed $6.5 million base salary for 2023, $4 million guaranteed for skill, and another $1.5 million by the fifth day of the 2022 league year. (Aaron Wilson)
Chiefs
- Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reports that the Chiefs were involved in negotiations for 49ers LT Trent Williams up until he re-signed with San Francisco.
- Breer points out that Kansas City is scheduled to host veteran free-agent G Kyle Long for a visit on Wednesday.
- Now that the Chiefs missed on signing Williams, Matt Verderame could see Kansas City turning attention to Vikings’ free-agent OT Riley Reiff or Steelers’ free-agent OT Alejandro Villanueva.
- Nate Taylor says that the Chiefs remain active in pursuing available free agents, adding that RB Damien Williams was stunned to be released by the team in a move that cleared $2.1 million in cap space.
Raiders
- Vincent Bonsignore says he gets the sense that T Kolton Miller will soon receive an extension from the Raiders and is a high priority for Las Vegas.
- Vic Tafur of The Athletic writes that the Raiders staff is high on backup C Andre James and are therefore comfortable moving on from veteran C Rodney Hudson.
- Tafur also mentions that Las Vegas was ready to keep T Trent Brown until the Patriots offered a fifth-round pick for him.
- Tafur adds that the team is still hoping to get back G Gabe Jackson and T Denzelle Good as they wait it out and see what happens on the open market. Good re-signed with the team Wednesday.
- Veteran G Kyle Long is also an option, as the son of Raiders’ Hall of Famer DE Howie Long visited with the franchise after coming out of retirement.
- Michael Silver reports that new Jaguars’ WR Marvin Jones also received interest from the Texans and the Raiders.
- Raiders’ LB Yannick Ngakoue‘s two-year, $26 million guaranteed deal features salaries of $13 million guaranteed, $5 million (guaranteed for injury at signing), an $8 million 2022 fully guaranteed roster bonus, and a no franchise tag clause. (Aaron Wilson)