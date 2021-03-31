AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post writes that, based on his history, it’s a decent bet to expect Broncos GM George Paton to try and trade down from the No. 9 overall pick.

to try and trade down from the No. 9 overall pick. O’Halloran says the Broncos could consider Alabama QB Mac Jones if he’s available at No. 9 but that’s starting to look less likely.

if he’s available at No. 9 but that’s starting to look less likely. O’Halloran thinks the Broncos could target a linebacker like Penn State’s Micah Parsons or Notre Dame’s Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah and adds that a cornerback isn’t off the table entirely, either.

or Notre Dame’s and adds that a cornerback isn’t off the table entirely, either. According to Tom Pelissero, Broncos OLB Von Miller will earn at least an extra $1 million in 2021 with the NFL’s 17th game. It will not count against the cap, though.

will earn at least an extra $1 million in 2021 with the NFL’s 17th game. It will not count against the cap, though. Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr. has met virtually with the Broncos. (Justin Melo)

Chargers

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec writes that Ravens OT Orlando Brown ‘s reps have been quiet about how his trade market has developed but a number of teams still need a left tackle, including the Bears, Chargers, Chiefs, Colts, Dolphins, Panthers, Vikings and Washington.

‘s reps have been quiet about how his trade market has developed but a number of teams still need a left tackle, including the Bears, Chargers, Chiefs, Colts, Dolphins, Panthers, Vikings and Washington. Of that group, though, Zrebiec points out the Chargers’ first-round pick at No. 13 might be too rich for them to part with for Brown, while their second-round pick at No. 47 is too low for the Ravens.

Chiefs

According to Tom Pelissero, Chiefs DL Frank Clark will earn at least an extra $1 million in 2021 with the NFL’s 17th game.

will earn at least an extra $1 million in 2021 with the NFL’s 17th game. Chiefs’ new DT Jarran Reed said DC Steve Spagnuolo and DL coach Brendan Daly told him he’ll be used in a “number of ways” on the defensive line. (Nate Taylor)

said DC and DL coach told him he’ll be used in a “number of ways” on the defensive line. (Nate Taylor) Reed mentioned that Clark and Chris Jones played a role in recruiting him to Kansas City and hopes to “wreak havoc” playing alongside them: (Herbie Teope)

played a role in recruiting him to Kansas City and hopes to “wreak havoc” playing alongside them: (Herbie Teope) Reed added that playing on a contending team was an important factor for him: “I wanted to be on a contending team & a chance to win a Super Bowl. The game is to get a ring.” (Nate Taylor)

Reed believes he’ll help prevent Jones from getting double-teamed: “I’m here to relieve some of those double teams.” (Nate Taylor)

Chiefs TE Blake Bell said he’s excited to be reunited with Travis Kelce after playing with the Cowboys last season: “That guy is the greatest tight end in the league and I can’t wait to get back in the same room with him.” (Herbie Teope)

Raiders

Raiders’ new WR Willie Snead believes he will “fit in right away” with HC Jon Gruden‘s offense and could replicate his production while with the Saints.

“I just felt like, if there was any offense in the league that I feel like I can fit in right away and create a big impact, was this offense,” Snead said, via the team’s official site. “And then on top of it, just having Jon Gruden as the head coach — legendary coach in my mind — and the scheme that he runs. I think just for me as a playmaker, I can come in here and just really do what I used to do in New Orleans, which was run a lot of routes, used all over the field in that aspect. So that’s what really attracted me.”

Snead’s one-year deal includes a $137,500 signing bonus and a $990,000 base salary, $850,000 of which is guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson)