AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- According to Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline, the Broncos are showing a lot of interest in Oklahoma State OLB Calvin Bundage.
Chargers
- The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz writes that if the Falcons do decide to trade WR Julio Jones, which they’ve shown no inclination toward so far, he would keep an eye on the Chargers, as they have a young quarterback and plenty of cap space.
- Jones also spends a lot of time in Los Angeles during the offseason.
- Auburn S Jordyn Peters had a virtual meeting with the Chargers. (Justin Melo)
- Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr. has met twice virtually with the Chargers. (Justin Melo)
Chiefs
- Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr. has met virtually with the Chiefs. (Justin Melo)
Raiders
- Iowa State S Lawrence White has met virtually with the Raiders. (Justin Melo)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!