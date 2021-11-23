AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos GM George Paton praised WR Courtland Sutton and WR Tim Patrick. Paton has been on record saying he would reward top in-house players: “If you let them go, you have no chance (at winning).” (Troy Renck)

Chargers

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper reports Chargers DT Linval Joseph is unvaccinated and has to isolate for 10 days after testing positive for COVID.

Chiefs

The Chiefs’ defense was slammed early in the season and rightfully so. They were porous and played a big role in the team’s 3-4 start to the season, allowing 27 points or more in that time span. Since then, though, veteran DC Steve Spagnuolo has made a few tweaks and tightened things up. Kansas City is on a four-game winning streak and their defense is a big reason why.

“He’s just solid,” Chiefs HC Andy Reid said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “He’s not going to waver because he’s got confidence in his scheme, and I think getting to know the players better helps any coach. So you have new guys in there, you find out strengths and weaknesses, and you play the strengths and you work on their weaknesses. But Spags is a seasoned veteran to say the least, and a guy that’s a potential future head coach again. That’s how I see him. So that’s the kind of confidence that I have in him.”

The Chiefs believe CB Rashad Fenton will be fine after injuring his knee Sunday. (Matt Verderame)

Raiders

Raiders QB Derek Carr said the team understands they need to play better.

“I don’t know the right wording for it, but there’s definitely a feeling of, ‘Enough is enough — we’ve got to win,’” Carr said, via Pro Football Talk. “We’re in the business of winning and if you don’t win, it doesn’t feel too good. When you do when, it feels pretty good. You want to make sure, win or loss, you come in and you’re always trying to get better and get better at things you’ve got to get better at. But for us, this is a big game, just like they all are. And it’s a big game because it’s the next game. But what an opportunity for us to get back on track on the road in a hostile environment against a really good football team.”

When asked about the pros and cons of utilizing QB Marcus Mariota in the “Mariota” package, Raiders interim HC Rich Bisaccia doesn’t see the downside of utilizing him often: “(Pros) Doing some things our opponent hasn’t seen; getting an athlete like him in the game with his ability to throw and run the football; experienced player. (Cons) None.” (Vic Tafur)