AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers HC Brandon Staley said QB Justin Herbert is playing like an MVP.

“When you see something special, normally, it looks easy,” Staley said, via Pro Football Talk. “That’s what he does; he makes the really, really challenging stuff look easy. That’s a pretty good indicator that you are witnessing something rare. He’s capable of that. The more that I’m with him, the less I’m surprised. That doesn’t mean I take it for granted, but I’m not surprised because I know that if we give him those opportunities, he can do that. His teammates believe that. He can get it there. That’s what we wanted to do on that third down, give him an opportunity. He found Jalen. What you’re witnessing is something special.”

Chiefs

Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu called their Week 15 matchup with the Chargers one of the “most important” games of the season.

“This is a big challenge for us,” Mathieu said, via Nate Taylor of The Athletic. “I think this game is probably the most important game we’ve played up to this point. It’s going to take all of us to get it done. We’re really just hoping we can go in there with some great energy and just take over the place.”

Mathieu added that playing without DT Chris Jones (COVID-19) will be a “big challenge” going forward.

