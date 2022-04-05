AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- Michigan RB Hassan Haskins says he met with the Broncos at the Combine. (Justin Melo)
- The Broncos will host Wyoming LB Chad Muma for a top 30 visit at their facility. (Nick Kosmider)
Chargers
- Missouri State DL Eric Johnson has a top 30 visit with the Chargers. Johnson was not invited to the NFL Combine. (Greg Auman)
Chiefs
- Coastal Carolina RB Shermari Jones had a top 30 visit with the Chiefs. (Josh Norris)
Raiders
- Per PFN’s Aaron Wilson, Houston CB Marcus Jones has a top 30 visit scheduled with the Raiders.
- Baylor CB Kalon Barnes will have a top 30 visit with the Raiders. (Wilson)
