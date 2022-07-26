AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos GM George Paton spoke about extending the contract of new QB Russell Wilson: "We all want Russell here a long time. Out of respect for his team, we are going to keep discussions in-house. At the right time we will get a deal done."

Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers have hired former West Virginia standout QB Pat White as an offensive assistant. (Doug Kyed)

Chiefs

The Athletic’s Nate Taylor outlines the various position battles for the Chiefs as training camp, starting with running back where Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Ronald Jones are competing to start and Jerick McKinnon , sixth-round rookie Isaih Pacheco and Derrick Gore are competing for maybe the last roster spot.

At wide receiver, Taylor notes Josh Gordon and Daurice Fountain are competing for the No. 5 role and potentially the last spot in the group.

The Chiefs kept four tight ends last year but Taylor points out that was a historical anomaly for HC Andy Reid and if they go back down to three they'll have to pick between veteran Blake Bell and the younger Jody Fortson, coming off a torn Achilles.

If Orlando Brown Jr. holds out, Taylor says the Chiefs will have battles at both tackle spots. Roderick Johnson will get a look to see if it makes sense to keep Joe Thuney at left guard, while veteran Andrew Wylie will try to hold off fifth-round OL Darian Kinnard.

Taylor mentions the Chiefs have been impressed with fourth-round CB Joshua Williams, especially his size at 6-3, and he could earn more of a role as the season progresses.

He adds veteran DE Mike Danna and veteran LB Elijah Lee are looking to hold off first-round DE George Karlaftis and third-round LB Leo Chenal, though both rookies figure to have a role even if they don't start.

Raiders

Raiders WR Davante Adams provided clarification this week regarding his comments about Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and Raiders QB Derek Carr. Adams said recently that “any time you change quarterbacks from Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer, it’s going to be a little bit of an adjustment.”

Adams admitted that when he re-read his comments that he had a reaction of his own.

“I didn’t deliver that message the way that I had in my head,” Adams said, via The Las Vegas Review-Journal. “So later, when I saw it written out, it kind of made my stomach drop a little bit.”

Adams was also sure to point out that Carr can’t eventually end up in Canton.

“What I’m not going to do is say Derek is not going to be a Hall of Famer,” Adams said.

Adams admitted that he left out one key word in his original comments that changed the whole tone of the statement.

“Even if it’s Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer, there’s going to be an adjustment,” Adams said. “I wasn’t saying Hall of Famer Aaron to Hall of Famer Derek.”