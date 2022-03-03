AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders, Derek Carr

Broncos

New Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett outlined the traits and attributes he values the most in a quarterback, which is relevant considering Denver’s need at the position this offseason.

“I think for a quarterback, the most important thing is that they have to be tough,” Hackett said via PFN’s Mike Kaye. “They have to be tough with the mental and the physical, the stresses they go through, just being able to stand in front of so many different people. Then you look at the physical aspect of it, to be able to take hits. Because even when it’s perfect, you’re going to be hit and it’s a long season. That form of toughness, and then intelligence. The ability to be able to call a play. We have long play calls, and to be able to understand the different defenses to get you in a perfect play. And then, accuracy. Those are the three ones. And if you’re lucky you get an athletic guy, too.”

Chargers

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper writes he still gets the sense the Chargers are evaluating their options with WR Mike Williams . He expects Williams to get the tag regardless at a figure of $19.1 million in 2022, but he’s not sure if the Chargers will invest the $17 million or so a long-term deal would require. The tag eats up more cap space in 2022 but gives them more flexibility in the future.

Telesco dismissed the idea that moving 2021 second-round CB Asante Samuel Jr. from the outside to the slot could stunt his development: “I don’t think so. I would leave that up to Brandon (Staley), wherever he feels Asante’s best spot is. But it’s comforting to know that, at least with me, I’m confident he can play wherever we need to play him.”

Chargers HC Brandon Staley said the team is always in the market at the cornerback position: “Corner is definitely going to be something that we’re looking at. We’re always going to be looking at it.” (Gilbert Manzano)

Chiefs

Chiefs GM Brett Veach told the media that after their loss to the Bengals, he spoke with S Tyrann Mathieu and let him know that the team wants him back in 2022.

“After the Cincinnati game, we had a chance to talk,” Veach said, via ArrowheadPride.com. “We communicated that we certainly love Tyrann — and Tyrann loves being here.”

Illinois OT Vederian Lowe had a formal interview with the Chiefs at the NFL Combine on Thursday. (Justin Melo)

Raiders

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels said that they have not had extension discussions with Derek Carr at this point. However, he added not to read anything into it.

“No specific things relative to extending that at this point. But that doesn’t mean it’s not going to change,” McDaniels said, via ProFootballTalk. “We are aware of where we’re at on that and that process. I think we’re just trying to get everything kind of set now in the building. Our staff, this has been a big chunk of this first three or four weeks is trying to put the right people in place here. I’ve met and spoken to Derek a number of times now, just trying to begin our relationship. I think it’s really an important one — the head coach, the play caller, the quarterback — getting to know one another as people. Kind of how we think, how we work. The football part of that will come later, which I think is also an important part of the puzzle.”

McDaniels reiterated he’s looking forward to working with Carr and feels good about his potential in their system.

“But really happy with the opportunity that I’ve had to get to know him. He’s there in Nevada, he stays there in Nevada. So we’re aware of where things are and, again, as I said when I was introduced, I’m really looking forward to working with him. He’s won a lot of games. I feel good about what we can do with Derek as our quarterback.”