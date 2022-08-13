AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett said that TE Albert Okwuegbunam has progressively improved at learning the system and they’ve been using him in multiple ways this offseason.

“Earlier on in OTAs, picking up the system took him a while,” Hackett said, via Andrew Mason of The Fan. “He’s been absolutely splendid going out there right now. He’s been going out there and we’ve been putting him all over the place, from motioning, playing wide, playing ‘F’ and doing all kinds of different things.”

Hackett added that Okwuegbunam has also developed as a blocker.

“That’s definitely been something we’ve wanted to work on,” Hackett said. “He had a couple of pass protections that we threw him in there. As a coach, you’re like, ‘Ok, what are we working on here?’ [Tight Ends Coach] Jake [Moreland], I think, has done an amazing job with him. He was able to block some people really well. He still has some things he’s got to work on, but he’s definitely improving.”

Chargers

Chargers OLB Joey Bosa has leaned on OLB Khalil Mack for technique and pointers to help improve his game. The two have developed great chemistry on and off the field and they exchange pointers in between drills.

“As a rookie, or a few years into my career, it would have been a negative almost in a way where I’m too in my head, too hyper-competitive in that sense,” Bosa said, via Fox Sports. “Now, I just love to have a guy like that to lean on, ask questions — whether it’s about football or just life in general. He’s just a great guy, and I feel like we’ve been talking for the last two weeks every single day. We’re always taking a knee next to each other, laughing, talking. It’s just a huge benefit. The competition, having an elite guy like that to look at and be like just keeps you on your toes.“

Bosa said that he feels he is having one of the best training camps of his seven-year career. Bosa has carried strong physical and mental work ethic into the season.

“These are the best two weeks I’ve had in any of my years, so far, coming into camp,” Bosa said. “I remember after the scrimmage last year I was like, ‘Dang, I suck.’ [This year] my moves are coming nice and naturally. My body is feeling good-ish, good enough. I am dealing with things in year seven, but I feel much better than I did last year.”

Chargers HC Brandon Staley believes that Mack and Bosa compliment each other well and is looking forward to the pair creating havoc in the backfield off of the edge.

“Those guys are playing well together,” Staley said. “That’s what we were looking for, to really find that style that these guys can really commit to together and find that rhythm for both of them. Every time you see them out there, you see two difference-makers. And where they’re at now is nowhere near where they’re going to be. We’re really trying to be purposeful in how we build both of those guys up this training camp.”

Mack said his main goal is to compete in and win a Super Bowl.

“I feel like up to this point in my career, I’ve accomplished things, but ultimately we want to get to a Super Bowl, and we want to win it,” Mack said. “That’s the only thing on my mind at this point in my career.“

Raiders

The Raiders worked out defensive backs John Brannon and Demetris Robertson on Friday. (Aaron Wilson)