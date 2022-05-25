AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos QB Russell Wilson said that he made great memories in Seattle, but he has to put that to the side and focus on the new challenges ahead of him.

“I think for me, it’s non-emotional,” Wilson said, via NFL.com. “It’s gotta be non-emotional. You gotta be able to go into it with the understanding that it’s just ball, you know. Also understanding that there’s been amazing times, there’s been a lot of touchdowns there, and won a lot of games there, so I got great experience.”

Wilson will downplay the significance of the game, but in reality, it will be an electric atmosphere when he returns to Seattle.

“Obviously, Seattle’s meant the world to me over the past 10 years,” Wilson said. “It’s a special place. It’s a special place to play, Lumen Field. I have high regard for all those guys over there and what they do.”

KUSA’s Mike Klis reports that Broncos OLB Jonathon Cooper will undergo surgery to repair a finger injury he sustained at Monday’s practice.

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley weighed in on the addition of CB Bryce Callahan, who gives them more depth in the secondary and another familiar face that Staley has coached before.

“He’s one of the top slot cover players in the league, and he has been really since he started in Chicago. So he really gives us a lift there in the slot because of his experience, especially in our system,” he said via the Athletic’s Daniel Popper. “But he’s played outside too. … So the reason why I think Bryce is such a good player is because he can play effectively at both spots. But the experience and the playmaking ability that he has within our defense, he’s been a part of some of the top defenses in the NFL throughout his entire career. He’s been a playmaker, a ball-producer. And we think that he’s got real toughness.”

The addition makes things harder for CB Michael Davis, who was a bit of a letdown after signing a three-year, $25 million deal. However, Staley said he’ll still be in position to compete to start.

“Vato’s gonna be right in the mix there,” Staley said. “It’s going to be very competitive in the secondary. I think what we’ve done is we’ve acquired a lot of depth in order to make it a competition. And I think that is what we were after, really in all phases of our team, but I think specifically on defense and in the kicking game. We really wanted to make sure that we get the best of the best out there so we can find out who those guys are going into next season that are going to compete, start, play for us, earn a role. And Mike is going to be right in the middle of that competition for us.”

Raiders

The Athletic’s Vic Tafur is skeptical about Raiders 2021 first-round OL Alex Leatherwood winning a starting job at either guard or tackle. He’ll compete against G Denzelle Good and OT Brandon Parker .

winning a starting job at either guard or tackle. He’ll compete against G and OT . Tafur notes the new coaching staff might help DE Clelin Ferrell with a clean slate but he’s still in a battle for a roster spot.