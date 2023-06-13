AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton spoke to the media about the team opting to release running backs Damarea Crockett, Jacques Patrick, and Tyriek McAllister.

“Part of [roster cuts] is just it’s normal with this roster that you are going to churn certain position groups based on getting a chance to look at other players,” Payton said, via BroncosWire.com. “It just so happens that a couple have been at running back.”

Chargers

Down the road, the Chargers obviously hope third-round LB Daiyan Henley develops into a starting-level or better player. For the time being, he’s behind more experienced LBs Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray on the depth chart, which means special teams will be an important area for him to make an impact. Chargers ST coordinator Ryan Ficken believes he’s well-equipped to do so.

“I would say his athleticism and then his strength,” he said via USA Today’s John Dillon. “He’s a very good football player. If you’re talking about the specific punt and all of that stuff — punt he’s going to have to learn a little bit more in terms of punt because it’s a little bit of a different system than what he’s coming from in college. This guy is a football player.

“That’s what I try and instill in these guys coming from college. They’re running backs, receivers or whatever position they are — they’re not a running back when they get into the NFL. You’re a football player. That’s what we have to make sure that they understand. How can I increase my value to be able to get onto the field and help this football team win a lot of football games?”

The Chargers promoted Marco Zucconi to director of player health and performance and hired Sal Lopez as their head athletic trainer.

Raiders

Raiders WR Davante Adams is surprised with the level of involvement of former Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers in New England’s offense.

“I didn’t see him featured as much as maybe he should have been based on what I saw when [the Patriots] came here and we practiced against them [last summer], and so far what I’ve seen from him now,” Adams said, via Patriots Wire. “He’s a pro. He’s got a lot of tools on the field, and the way he thinks about the game as a relatively young player is impressive to me, so I’m excited to work alongside him.”