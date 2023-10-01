AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos S Kareem Jackson was fined $11,473 for unnecessary roughness, LB Drew Sanders was fined $5,793 for unnecessary roughness, and CB Patrick Surtain was fined $11,473 for Unnecessary roughness.

Denver fielded trade interest in both WRs Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy this offseason before electing to keep them on the roster.

Payton commented on Sunday after a comeback win over the Bears after receiving the game ball from owner Greg Penner: “Hopefully first of many relative to where we’re going. We can move on to next week and dive into the whole Jets fiasco.” (Mike Klis)

Chargers

Chargers WR Quentin Johnston spoke about taking on a larger role offensively with WR Mike Williams out for the season.

“I’m just getting used to my new volume of play that I’m going to be in for,” Johnston told NFL.com. “It’s been fun. I’m looking forward to Sunday. I’m very excited. I try not to get too happy and just kind of stay focused. But I’m very excited for sure.”

Chargers S Raheem Layne was fined $4,870 for unnecessary roughness.

was fined $4,870 for unnecessary roughness. The Chargers gave an update on S on JT Woods: He is dealing with a general medical condition, with no timeline for his return. He will miss the next four games on injured reserve. (Daniel Popper)

Raiders

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby was fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness.