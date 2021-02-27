AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, teams have called the Denver Broncos about the trade availability of QB Drew Lock. However, Rapoport explained that the Broncos haven’t shown interest in moving on from Lock, despite the inquiries.

“No,” Rapoport said on The Pat McAfee Show. “They’ve had some opportunities to because teams — as all the calls have happened [with] Goff and Stafford — teams have called them about Drew Lock because the potential is there. The Broncos haven’t come close to trading him and I honestly doubt that they will.”

Rapaport did hedge a bit, saying that if Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson become available, he “would imagine that the Broncos would be interested.”