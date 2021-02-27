AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, teams have called the Denver Broncos about the trade availability of QB Drew Lock. However, Rapoport explained that the Broncos haven’t shown interest in moving on from Lock, despite the inquiries.
“No,” Rapoport said on The Pat McAfee Show. “They’ve had some opportunities to because teams — as all the calls have happened [with] Goff and Stafford — teams have called them about Drew Lock because the potential is there. The Broncos haven’t come close to trading him and I honestly doubt that they will.”
Rapaport did hedge a bit, saying that if Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson become available, he “would imagine that the Broncos would be interested.”
Chargers
- Daniel Popper thinks that if the Chargers select an offensive tackle in the first round, then Oklahoma C Creed Humphrey could be a potential option at interior lineman in the second round.
- Syracuse DB Trill Williams has met virtually with the Cardinals, and it is unclear what position he will play in the NFL as some teams like him as a safety and other teams see him as a cornerback. (Justin Melo)
- Notre Dame TE Tommy Tremble has met virtually with the Chargers. (Justin Melo)
Raiders
- Paul Gutierrez of ESPN says that while it is hard to imagine the Seahawks taking both QB Derek Carr and QB Marcus Mariota in any potential trade for QB Russell Wilson, the Raiders would most likely have to find a suitor for one of the two in a trade scenario, including the possibility of releasing Mariota.
- Vic Tafur of The Athletic mentions that while Seattle would likely have to take Carr, the Raiders could also cut Mariota, S Lamarcus Joyner, or T Trent Brown to free up additional cap space.
- Tafur adds that a 2022 first-round pick, G John Simpson, and LB Tanner Muse could also be part of a package including Carr.
- According to Justin Melo, Louisville RB Javian Hawkins has met with scouts from the Raiders.