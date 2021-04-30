AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

The Broncos were in position to take a quarterback at No. 9, but they ultimately passed to draft CB Patrick Surtain II.

Broncos GM George Paton said they are happy with Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater.

“Drew’s been working hard every day,” Paton said, via Pro Football Talk. “Teddy’s going to bring some experience to the room, some leadership. So we’re really excited for both quarterbacks. We’re always looking at every position and quarterback’s another one, but we like the two we have.”

Josina Anderson reports that one reason Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers is attracted to the Broncos is the sense of freedom he would have with the offense under John Elway .

is attracted to the Broncos is the sense of freedom he would have with the offense under . Nicki Jhabvala reports that the Broncos have not had discussions with the Packers about trading for Rodgers, adding that something could come together in the future.

Mike Klis reports that the Broncos received calls about trading back from the Saints, Bears, and Eagles. However, GM George Paton was already targeting CB Patrick Surtain with the pick.

was already targeting CB with the pick. Surtain on joining the Broncos defense in 2021: “It’s a very stacked defense. I can’t wait to compete with those guys. … I think when you look at it when it’s all said and done we’re going to be the No. 1 defense in the NFL.” (Klis)

Paton was willing to speak about Denver passing on Bears’ QB Justin Fields with pick No. 9: “We were surprised. Really good player. He’s going to have a great career. He’s a great person and a great player. I have no doubt he’s going to have a great career.” (Troy Renck)

Chargers

Chargers’ first-round OT Rashawn Slater believes he’s landing in an ideal situation with Los Angeles based on Justin Herbert and the young talent around him.

“I couldn’t have picked a better place for myself,” Slater said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Los Angeles Daily News. “Great young quarterback, young team and we’re going to have so many weapons. It’s just an honor to be a part of that system.”

Slater wants Herbert to have confidence in his blindside protector and called himself a “great technician.”

“I got your back, man,” Slater said. “I’m a great technician.”

Slater believes he was the “most consistent” lineman available in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“I’m a technician,” said Slater. “I’m consistent. I feel like the best thing you can be as an offensive lineman is consistent and I’m the most consistent lineman in this draft. I owe that to my technique, my understanding of the game and just my work ethic.”

Slater mentioned that he didn’t have any virtual meetings with the Chargers’ coaching staff prior to becoming the No. 13 overall pick.

“I actually hadn’t talked to the Chargers at all on Zoom at least not the coaches,” Slater said. “It was a little bit of a surprise from that standpoint, but at the same time, I’ve seen the drafts.”

Raiders

Raiders’ T Alex Leatherwood was a surprise first-round pick, yet he didn’t feel the same as many did: “By no means was I surprised.” (Paul Gutierrez)

was a surprise first-round pick, yet he didn’t feel the same as many did: “By no means was I surprised.” (Paul Gutierrez) Leatherwood spoke about what he would be bringing to Las Vegas: “ I feel like I bring a great skill set, I’ve got all the intangibles. Great length, great speed, great athleticism, all that good stuff. As far as the position, we haven’t talked about it yet and it doesn’t matter.” ( Jerry McDonald

Leatherwood also commented on his standing in mock drafts and prospect rankings: “It bothered me a little bit, but at the same time, I’m not a media guy. I’m not the type of dude to get caught up in all that garbage. I know what my film said about me and the GM and this staff they know that about me.” (McDonald)

Raiders’ GM Mike Mayock says that while he knew the pick of Leatherwood would be controversial, he said: “(Leatherwood) is going to start for us at right tackle Day 1.” (Vic Tafur)