AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos OLB Von Miller believes he plays at a higher level than the average aging veteran in the NFL and is grateful for the longevity of his career.

“And when I’m out here on the football field, I definitely don’t look 32 — in my opinion,” Miller said, the Broncos’ official Twitter. “And I just want to just keep going, just take whatever God will give me. I want to play five to seven more [years] — maybe more, maybe less, whatever God will give me I’m at peace with. Eleven years is just a blessing. The average is three-and-a-half, so to make it to 11, go to two Super Bowls and do all the crazy stuff that we did, I’m really at peace with it.”

Miller added that he still wants to “break records” in the NFL and feels a “different spirit” going into Year 11.

“But that doesn’t mean I’m content. I want to break records and I want to go 20 years and I want to play like DeMarcus [Ware] and Julius Peppers and all these guys. But I’m at peace, and I think it’s just a different spirit that I have coming into this season.”

Chargers’ edge rusher Joey Bosa said new HC Brandon Staley has been lining up at outside linebacker.

“It’s not as much the athletic part of it as it’s just seeing in the field, understanding the formation, seeing shifts, getting the calls,” Bosa said, via NFL.com. “I got to call last year. It was my call. I line up and do what I have to do. Maybe there’s a couple of checks here and there. But, there’s a lot going on. There’s a lot of moving pieces. I think it’s great. It’s a dynamic defense. A good defense shouldn’t be easy to learn in two days, so it’s a fun challenge.”

Bosa thinks he’ll have a better understanding of the position as training camp progresses.

“Usually, I’m coming in here and I’m solely focused on how I’m rushing each day, which is another dynamic. I get to judge myself on another level, and it’s fun. But yeah, it’s just going to take time. Obviously, seeing it live is a lot different than sitting at home and reviewing on my book. I’m going to make a few mistakes here and there, but by the time camp is over, I’m sure it’ll be second nature.”

Bosa is confident that Staley is putting him in the best position to succeed, but will speak up if he begins to feel uncomfortable.

“Coach Staley is going to put me in the best position to succeed,” Bosa said. ” … I trust these guys. Down the road, if I’m saying, ‘Wow, this isn’t working for me,’ I’m going to speak up. But I don’t really see that coming at all. I think they have a great plan in mind, and right now, I’m just going to try to put my ego aside and do the best I can to be a good team player and learn it the best I can.”

Raiders

Raiders’ QB Derek Carr has familiarity with C Andre James and no issues with him taking over for C Rodney Hudson at center in 2021.

“[James] started the Detroit game for us and did a great job — showed flashes of someone with a great understanding and toughness and all the traits you need at that spot,” Carr said, via Ed Graney of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “It was hard [for James] to play behind Rodney, who everyone would probably say is the best center in the league. But now that Rodney is gone, Andre can step in. I feel super confident that he’s going to do a great job. We haven’t put pads on yet. We haven’t played any games yet. I don’t want to put any expectations out there. I’m just excited for him because he’s super smart and I believe he’s a good football player.”

Raiders’ Josh Jacobs RB on his goal for the 2021 season: “More to just put my stamp on this offense…be a leader for the team.” ( Paul Gutierrez

Raiders’ TE Darren Waller said of what still drives him to be one of the top tight ends in the NFL: “A sense of urgency. When I was coming out of the dark places in my life…you have a new sense of urgency.” (Paul Gutierrez)

TE said of what still drives him to be one of the top tight ends in the NFL: “A sense of urgency. When I was coming out of the dark places in my life…you have a new sense of urgency.” (Paul Gutierrez) Raiders’ HC Jon Gruden says he was Theo Riddick retired and even tried to talk him out of it. ( “disappointed” that veteran RBretired and even tried to talk him out of it. ( Paul Gutierrez

Jacobs said Riddick contracting COVID-19 led to his decision to retire and said that the veteran had already been contemplating it. (Tashan Reed)

Doug Kyed reports that Raiders 2020 first-round pick CB Damon Arnette is working with the second team in training camp due to off-field struggles and a lack of fit in the system. Kyed adds that the Raiders are looking to win now and believe their other defensive backs are better than Arnette.