AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

The Broncos are not considering OLB Bradley Chubb as a candidate for short-term IR at this point, but are still evaluating options after Chubb aggravated his ankle injury on Sunday. (Troy Renck)

Chargers HC Brandon Staley is still optimistic about his team’s offense despite scoring less than 20 points for the second straight week.

“It’s about us finishing drives with touchdowns because I like what I’m seeing from our offense from a production standpoint, but from a scoring standpoint that’s where we can improve,” Staley said, via OCRegister.com.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert leading the offense is reason enough to be optimistic about results, however, Staley feels that once the team starts getting a better feel of integrating its new pieces, the results will come.

“(We) haven’t played together and I think that’s coming together as an offense and really understanding all the details of every play and the continuity that it takes, the chemistry that it takes to truly score the ball like we’re capable of,” Staley said. “I think we’re still at the beginning of that process. But I’m really pleased with how we’re moving it, but now we gotta finish drives with touchdowns and a lot of that starts with playing penalty-free.”

Staley said he is planning on starting OT Storm Norton at right tackle on Sunday against the Chiefs. (Gilbert Manzano)

Raiders QB Derek Carr said the team can’t get caught up in its record if it wants to be good.

“We haven’t done what we’ve wanted to do the last couple of seasons,” Carr said, via Pro Football Talk. “We haven’t been to the playoffs since 2016. I don’t blame that thought process, but at the same time, as a competitor you’re just like, ‘I don’t care about any of that, just put the ball down and let’s see if we can turn these into wins.’ We’ve started 2-0 before, but we have to keep going and we can’t let this thing go downhill. Keeping the mindset, staying in the process, staying in the channel — those are all the things that matter.”

Raiders HC Jon Gruden said Carr is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins and RB Josh Jacobs is “very questionable.” (Tom Pelissero)

Gruden adds first-round RT Alex Leatherwood is dealing with what the team calls a back strain and will also be questionable for Sunday; "Yeah, we're going to call it a back strain. So, he's being evaluated as we speak, and we'll list him, I'm sure, as QUESTIONABLE, until we get further information. But we need our right tackle, for sure." (Paul Gutierrez)