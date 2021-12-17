AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos DE Bradley Chubb said he felt “a little bit closer” to playing at his usual standard after recovering from ankle surgery in September.

“I feel like this past game (against Detroit), I got a little bit closer to achieving the goals I want and making a few more plays,” Chubb said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post. “I still left some plays on the field. Around the fourth game last year, that was the money spot for me. Hopefully it’s the same for me (Sunday).”

Chubb feels that it’s his duty to become a playmaker in the Broncos’ defense.

“It’s about that time (to make big plays),” Chubb said. “This team, we’ve had play-makers and it’s my turn to step up and make those plays.”

Broncos HC Vic Fangio also believes Chubb is progressively improving following his recovery.

“I think (Chubb is) getting better and better,” Fangio said. “He went a long stretch not only playing (10 weeks), but he wasn’t practicing either and you have to get ready to play NFL football. You can’t just step on the field and expect to be the player you’re used to being. I think he’s ready to make some really good strides.”

Broncos HC Vic Fangio said they are keeping No. 3 QB Brett Rypien away from the team except in practice as a response to the current COVID-19 outbreak happening throughout the league. (Mike Klis)

Chargers

Regarding the Chargers converting just two of five fourth-down attempts in Thursday night’s game while in field goal range, HC Brandon Staley said that they felt the need to score touchdowns instead of field goals against the Chiefs.

“It’s life in the NFL in decision making like that,” Staley said, via ProFootballTalk. “I think that from where my mindset is, is that I know that the quickest way to win a game like that is to score touchdowns, not field goals, especially considering who’s on the other side. And to me, when you feel like you’re in an advantage situation, when you don’t feel like it’s a gamble and you feel like this is an advantage for you, then that’s going to be our mindset.”

Staley reiterated that he doesn’t think their fourth-down attempts were a gamble and were committed to capitalizing on an “advantage situation.”

“I don’t think that any decision that we made tonight, I made tonight, was a gamble,” Staley said. “We felt like it was an advantage situation for us, and that’s why we did it. If we didn’t feel like that was the case, then we would have kicked a field goal or we would have punted. And that’s the way we’re going to do things around here. I know that our team embraces that mindset and we’re going to continue to do it every game we play moving forward.”

Staley reiterated that he will continue making decisions in play-calling which gives the Chargers the best chance to win games.

“What I’m doing is playing to the strengths of our football team. And what I’m doing is I’m trying to make the decisions that I think are going to win us the game — that are going to win us the game. And I’m ready to live with all that smoke that comes with it,” said Staley, via Daniel Popper.

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that TE Donald Parham Jr. stayed overnight at UCLA Harbor Medical Center for observation after being diagnosed with a concussion. He will likely be discharged on Friday.

stayed overnight at UCLA Harbor Medical Center for observation after being diagnosed with a concussion. He will likely be discharged on Friday. Chargers HC Brandon Staley on his play-calling on fourth downs: “That’s the way we’re going to play. When you have a quarterback like ours, and we have an offense like ours, that’s the way we’re going to play because that’s how you need to play against Kansas City.” (Gilbert Manzano)

Raiders

Raiders QB Derek Carr said that it is important to quickly move on from wins or losses in order to keep their focus on the next game ahead.

“It’s a week-to-week league that’s for sure because one day they love you and the next they hate you,” Carr said, via RaidersWire. “If anyone knows that, I know that. But letting our team know that, to keep that mindset. Look, it doesn’t matter if we win by a whole bunch of points or if we lose by a whole bunch of points, you win by a close game or lose by a close game, you always move on to the next game. I know it’s hard for people to comprehend, but that’s why we do what we do. That’s why we’re in the positions that we’re in because we have to compartmentalize a win or a loss, flush it and move on to the next thing.”

Carr added that the Raiders still have a chance at the playoffs given they have remaining games against the Broncos in Week 16 and Chargers in Week 18.

“I think that for us to know that we’re still right there and we have four AFC teams that we play, two in the division. It’s not going to be easy, but you’re telling me that we have a chance. The way that we’ve come to work is we do have a chance and that’s a fact. But we have to win football games, that’s all that matters.”

Raiders’ Rich Bisaccia noted that TE Darren Waller is dealing with lingering knee pain and while he is making progress, he is still not ready to make his return. ( interim HCnoted that TEis dealing with lingering knee pain and while he is making progress, he is still not ready to make his return. ( Tashan Reed