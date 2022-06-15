AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Darren Waller

Broncos

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett points out WR KJ Hamler is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a torn ACL.

“He’s done a really good job,” Hackett said of Hamler, via BroncosWire.com. “I give him so much credit for [having] the injury that he had. To be able to come out here and do the RVAs and the individual [work] that he’s doing is awesome. It’s great to see him in that training room [and] how hard he works. He always talks about how he doesn’t have any fear, so I think that’s why he’s been able to progress the way that he has. He runs like nothing else matters and he’s just working every single day, so I really respect him for that.”

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley said DE Khalil Mack has made “a lot of progress” with his foot since joining the organization: “From when he got here to now, he’s made a lot of progress. He was able to get out there, put his cleats on and do some individuals. I like where he’s at. He will be ready to go.” (Taylor Bisciotti)

Staley said that S Derwin James has been limited this offseason after undergoing shoulder surgery following last season. (Gilbert Manzano)

Raiders

Raiders TE Darren Waller was asked about his contract situation recently. Waller said he’s not worried about it right now and leaving it up to his agent.

“I just focus on enjoying it while I’m here — whether I’m here 10 years or who knows how long, just being present here,” Waller said, via Pro Football Talk. “And my agent’s job is to do that stuff. I just focus on the football part because if you don’t focus on football and your mind’s elsewhere… You’ve got to be locked in as a professional. So I try to be a professional every day.”

Raiders QB Derek Carr said he, Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby made the effort in their contract talks to ensure that there was enough cap room left for WR Hunter Renfrow and Waller: “All the momentum has been so positive here, hopefully those things take care of themselves.” (Vic Tafur)

After those comments, Las Vegas signed Renfrow to a two-year, $32 million extension.