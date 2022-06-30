AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Davante Adams

Broncos

Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II feels honored to be praised by veteran S Kareem Jackson, which gives him more confidence going into next season.

“Hearing it from guys who have done it before me and those caliber of players — that’s very exciting just to hear that from them,” said Surtain, via BroncosWire. “That also gives me a bit of confidence knowing that they’re trusting me and looking at me in that way. Hearing it from those guys is always a great feeling.”

Surtain said that he’s studying film and building an understanding of play concepts this offseason.

“Confidence and just recognizing play concepts — [I’m] getting locked in with film study and understanding tendencies and stuff like that,” Surtain said. “That’s something that I’ve grown in throughout these OTAs compared to last year.”

Chargers

Chargers QB Justin Herbert spoke about the improved AFC West with the Raiders and Broncos making changes to the team.

“It’s tough, but I think it’s a great opportunity for us to go play the best. The Chiefs have gotten better, the Raiders have gotten better, and the Denver Broncos have gotten better — and that’s exactly what you want. We believe we can play really good football and it’s up to us to go out and execute. At the end of the day, if you want to be the best you have to beat the best. Those guys have certainly proved that over the past couple years. This is going to be a fun division to be a part of,” said Herbert, via Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports.

Raiders

Raiders TE Darren Waller said that Davante Adams brings a “very calm demeanor” to the organization and has been an inspiring player to be around.

“He brings megastar ability. And the defense can’t help but notice and send the troops at a guy like that, you know?” Waller said, via the Jim Rome Show. “But it’s also about getting to know him. [He has] a very calm demeanor — a guy that doesn’t need somebody to set a standard for excellence for him. He’s going to go and do it. So, definitely inspiring to be around.”

Waller complimented the rest of their offense, which includes himself and slot WR Hunter Renfrow and is led by QB Derek Carr, and thinks they’ll have an “incredible balance” to their attack.

“We have a lot of guys that can really get things done,” Waller said. “As long as guys stay in the game and bring a level of unselfishness to it, and see the value in how you run your route to get somebody else open, I feel like there will be incredible balance and it’ll be a fun year, especially for our side of the ball.”